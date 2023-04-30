The Oldest ‘Amazing Race’ Contestant Was a Grandmother in Her Late 70s

The Amazing Race is a thrilling reality TV series that has captured the hearts of viewers since its debut in 2001. Unlike any other show, it features a unique combination of adventure, drama, and strategy. Teams of two race around the world, completing challenges and navigating unknown territory.

Over the years, the CBS competition has attracted a diverse and impressive cast, including the oldest contestant: a grandmother in her late 70s.

‘The Amazing Race’ has hosted hundreds of contestants over its 22-year run

Twenty three days, eight countries, 16 cities!? Congrats to Derek and Claire, our Season 34 winners of the #AmazingRace!? pic.twitter.com/Tqiuj7i9sH — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 9, 2022

The Amazing Race has been on the air for over 20 years. It’s won numerous awards, including 10 Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. The show has an impressive premise, where teams of two race around the globe facing unknown obstacles to ultimately win the grand prize of $1 million.

The show has strict casting requirements, and contestants must meet certain criteria to be considered. Contestants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid passport. And they must also be physically fit and able to travel internationally.

The competition also requires teams of two. And the teams must have a pre-existing relationship, such as a romantic partnership, family members, or close friends.

The CBS series has had a diverse cast, with teams of different backgrounds, ages, cultures, and sexual orientations. It featured memorable contestants, such as mother and son duo Joyce and Uchenna Agu, who won Season 7, and Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl, who made history as the first LGBTQ team to make it to the final three.

The oldest ‘Amazing Race’ contestant was a 70-year-old grandmother

Jody Kelly (L), a 71-year-old personal trainer, and Shannon Foster, a 22-year-old in health insurance, on The Amazing Race | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

The Amazing Race has seen its fair share of players, with teams from all walks of life winning the grand prize. According to PEP, the oldest contestant to appear on the show was 71-year-old grandmother Jody Kelly. She competed alongside her granddaughter Shannon Foster in Season 16.

The oldest contestant to win the show was 69-year-old Dave Hester and his son, Connor, who competed in Season 22. They beat out 10 other teams to become the oldest team to win the show.

On the other hand, the youngest team to win the show was the brother and sister duo of Nick and Starr Spangler, who appeared in Season 13. Nick was only 23 at the time, while Starr was 22.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 will premiere in 2023

The Amazing Race Season 35 is set to premiere in 2023 and promises to be as thrilling as ever. The season began filming in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in the summer of 2022.

The show will air on CBS. A premiere date hasn’t been announced. However, the new season is expected to drop as part of the network’s fall lineup,