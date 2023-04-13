‘The Amazing Race 5’: Where Are Colin and Christie Now?

Throughout The Amazing Race‘s 34 seasons, there have been plenty of memorable teams. From Uchenna and Joyce Agu to Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran, there has been a wide variety of relationships and dynamics in the show. But one of the most unforgettable pairs comes from The Amazing Race 5 — Colin Guinn and Christie Woods.

Colin and Christie competed in two seasons of ‘The Amazing Race’

The Amazing Race 5 introduced fans to Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, a dating couple from Texas. Colin, 24 years old, was a cell phone store owner, and Christie, 26 years old, was a pharmaceutical sales representative. They met at the University of Texas in Austin and had been dating for over a year when they filmed season 5.

Colin and Christie were in the middle of the pack for the first couple of legs, but they propelled themselves into first place in the third leg. From then on, the couple maintained their spot at the top, earning six total first-place finishes. However, when a mishap with their bags forced Colin and Christie to take a later flight for the last leg, they finished The Amazing Race 5 in second place.

Most fans remember Colin and Christie for their tense arguments and Colin’s frequent outbursts throughout the race. And no one could ever forget the “My ox is broken!” scene. But they stayed together after filming, and 15 years later, Colin and Christie decided to race again.

Colin and Christie returned in The Amazing Race 31, aka The Amazing Race: Reality Showdown. And the second time around, they were almost unrecognizable to fans who watched them in season 5. Colin and Christie were much calmer and level-headed, which undoubtedly helped them succeed.

Colin was 38 years old and a tech entrepreneur. And Christie was 40 years old and an integrated sex, love, and relationship coach. They had practiced meditation since their last season and aimed to be more zen. And it worked. Colin and Christie were constantly at the top of the pack and claimed two first-place wins before the final leg. And ultimately, the couple crossed the finish line first and won The Amazing Race 31.

Are Colin and Christie still together?

Following the finale of The Amazing Race 5, Colin proposed to Christie during an interview on The Early Show. And she said yes. However, the two never got married.

Instead, they call themselves “life partners.” Based on interviews that Colin and Christie gave following season 31, they just don’t see the need to get married. Plus, they’re technically common law married in Texas since they have lived together for so many years.

Colin and Christie have two sons — Achilles and Cruz. They still reside in Texas and are still together. The Amazing Race fans can follow them on social media — Colin’s Instagram and Christie’s Instagram. Based on their accounts, the couple co-founded a children’s toy called the “Gel Blaster.”

Colin and Christie are feeling the pressure. #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/nM2fbicueB — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) June 27, 2019

Why did Colin and Christie return to ‘The Amazing Race’?

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Colin and Christie went into depth about how they changed their attitudes and outlooks on life in the 15 years between their seasons of The Amazing Race. But why did they decide to race again?

“We watched the race for the first time in 14 years with our kids,” Colin shared. “We had this different level of perspective around it. We realized what a beautiful experience it was and started dreaming into, ‘Man, what would it be like if we went and did it again from this new place of awareness and perspective? This new feeling of love, collaboration, and quantum visualization.’ What would happen? What a great way to put all this stuff to the test. It would be an amazing experiment.”

Christie added, “We wanted to do it again because at this point, when you start to get out of the trudge of being in that right or wrong level of consciousness, you start realizing just how fun life is in general, right? So, when you think about the opportunity to race around the world, whether you win the million dollars or not, that’s really fun. So, we want to do that again if we have the opportunity to do it. Then, at the same time, it’s an opportunity to show us how far we’ve come and how far we’ve yet to go.”

The Amazing Race 5 and The Amazing Race 31, starring Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, are available to stream on Paramount+.