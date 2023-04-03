‘The Amazing Race 30’: Where Are Henry and Evan Now?

The Amazing Race has featured hundreds of couples over its 34 seasons, and many have gone on to win the competition. Regardless, competing for $1 million while racing around the world can be the ultimate test for seeing if a relationship has what it takes to go the distance. Sometimes the CBS reality series strengthens a couple, and other times it highlights their flaws. How did Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak’s relationship fair after The Amazing Race 30?

Henry and Evan were the runner-ups of ‘The Amazing Race 30’

The Amazing Race fans met Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak during the season 30 premiere. CBS marketed them as the “Dating Debaters” (or “Team Yale”) because they met while attending Yale University and joined the debate team their freshman year. At the time of the race, Henry and Evan were both 22 years old and management consultants. And they had been dating for a year and a half.

Henry and Evan were a consistent team who, time and time again, were at the middle or front of the pack. And overall, they earned two first-place finishes.

They almost got eliminated during the tenth leg when they finished in last place, but host Phil Keoghan informed Henry and Evan that it was a non-elimination leg. They got a second life in the competition and returned stronger than ever. Despite having to complete a Speed Bump for finishing last in a non-elimination leg, Henry and Evan came in first place during the eleventh leg. They are only the third team in The Amazing Race‘s history to accomplish this feat.

Henry and Evan’s win during the eleventh leg secured them a spot in the finale of The Amazing Race 30. But unfortunately, they would come just short of winning the $1 million prize. The final task revolved around memory and objects they saw during past legs. Henry had the correct combination of answers at one point, but second-guessing gave Jessica Graf a chance to pull ahead.

Jessica and her partner, Cody Nickson, crossed the finish line first, where Keoghan announced them as the winners of The Amazing Race 30. And ultimately, Henry and Evan finished in second place.

The couple broke up after the race

As The Amazing Race fans recall, Henry and Evan didn’t have the best communication in season 30. Viewers often criticized Evan for “talking down” to Henry while he struggled verbally expressing himself. Despite their blatant issues, the couple finished the race in second place. But are Henry and Evan still together five years after competing in the CBS reality competition show?

Sadly, Henry and Evan broke up sometime after they finished filming season 30.

Details on their breakup are scarce, but it appears that fans concluded that they are no longer together due to their lack of interaction on social media. And Henry and Evan’s separate Instagram accounts are now private, so it’s not easy to gather information on why they decided to separate.

According to Henry’s LinkedIn, he works as a Software Investor at Blackstone in San Francisco. And Evan’s LinkedIn reveals that she is an Associate of Strategy and Corporate Development at TheGuarantors in New York City.

Henry and Evan were seemingly stronger than ever following ‘The Amazing Race 30’

After the finale of The Amazing Race 30 aired, Henry and Evan spoke to Parade about their experience on the show. And they revealed what they learned about one another while racing around the world.

“I think the thing that’s distinct about the race is [that] it has conditions that you’re not going to experience anywhere else in life,” Henry shared. “I think having the high stress makes you appreciate the other person if you work well together, which I absolutely think we did. There’s a really good balance that we had. And I think getting to put that to the test in tense, competitive environments was really awesome to see. Evan’s great, basically.”

Evan added, “I went into this very much appreciating Henry as a partner in so many different aspects of life, and [the race] confirmed it. I already mentioned that I think he’s exceptional in his patience and understanding with the ways that I express myself, and I still think that. Also, you never know how you’re going to feel working with your partner underneath conditions. Throughout the entire [race], I just felt so confident and that I could rely on him, which I think is a special thing. That was great to experience.”

We can’t speculate what went wrong in their relationship, but it sounds like the competition strengthened their bond. Unfortunately, Henry and Evan weren’t meant to last.

The Amazing Race 30, starring Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak, is available to stream on Paramount+.