‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Which Contestant Appeared in a Taylor Swift Music Video in 2008?

The Bachelor 2023 introduced Zach Shallcross to 30 beautiful women. His contestants include healthcare workers, content creators, business owners, and more. Some of these women are pretty comfortable in the spotlight. One contestant even appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video in 2008.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding The Bachelor 2023 Week 2.]

Jesse Palmer greets ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 contestants | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Zach Shallcross’ first 1-on-1 date was with Christina Mandrell

During The Bachelor Week 2, Zach Shallcross went on his first 1-on-1 date. Zach and Christina Mandrell went on a helicopter ride, and later met Zach’s family at a party at his childhood home. During their evening dinner, the pair sat down to have a more serious conversation.

Christina is a 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, Tennessee. She is also the mother of a five-year-old daughter named Blakely. During their 1-on-1 date, Christina told Zach about her daughter. The Bachelor did not take the news lightly, but in the end, he gave Christina a rose.

‘The Bachelor’ 2023 contestant Christina Mandreall was in a Taylor Swift music video in 2008

Music legend Taylor Swift released her single “Fifteen” back in 2008 when she was just 19 years old. A music video quickly accompanied the song. At the end of the video, Swift makes eye contact with a high school student who was portrayed by none other than Christina Mandrell.

Christina joked about her brief appearance in the spotlight by posting a video on Instagram. “Apparently, I look at Zach the same way I look at Taylor Swift,” Christina wrote. “New Conspiracy theory, first I stared at Taylor, then stared at Zach, which inevitably leads to me crying on the stairs.”

The Bachelor contestant was referencing a scene from the series trailer, which shows her crying on the stairs of Bachelor Mansion. Spoiler guru Reality Steve wrote about the incident on his blog, saying, “Christina is the girl in the previews who you see sleeping on the stairs of the mansion because she drank too much.”

He continued, “She even referenced this on a TikTok after the previews came out, but in case you missed it, that’s her on the steps. She apparently drank quite a bit night one and, well, the rest of the time she was there. Her sleeping on the steps happens in episode 3 during the pool party.”

Christina is related to a country music legend

Mandrell is no stranger to the world of country music. In fact, the 26-year-old Bachelor contestant is the niece of legendary Barbara Mandrell, a country music singer who landed six No. 1 hits and 25 top 10 singles during her career, US Weekly writes.

Christina’s mother was also a part of Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters. Christina, however, has admitted that singing isn’t exactly her strong suit. Still, sparks are flying between her and Zach Shallcross this year.

New episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.