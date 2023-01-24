‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Christina Mandrell? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

The new season of The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23, 2023, and producers tapped Zach Shallcross as this year’s lead. Fans may recognize Zach from his time on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. Zach and Rachel developed a close bond early on. Unfortunately, their relationship came to an end before the season was over. Now, Zach’s calling the shots, and 30 new women are ready for a chance at his heart. Christina Mandrell is one of the new women this season. Here’s everything we know about her, including her job, age, Instagram, and more.

THE BACHELOR – ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Christina. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Who is Christina Mandrell from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Christina calls Nashville, Tennesee, home. According to her ABC bio, “She is a mom to her amazing 5-year-old daughter, Blakely, who she lives to make happy. Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together. Christina is looking for a partner she can trust unconditionally and is open-minded to whatever life throws their way.”

The bio also says that Christina considers herself a grandma to her daughter’s pet turtle, and her favorite sport is Crossfit. It also adds that she wants to learn how to hula dance one day.

We're only a few short days away from #TheBachelor premiere! Tag a friend below to remind them to accept our rose and watch Monday at 8/7c on ABC ? pic.twitter.com/dxXEIgXEoN — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 19, 2023

How old is Christina Mandrell, and what does she do for a living?

Twenty-six-year-old Christina works as a content creator, but before that, the Nashville native dipped her toe into the world of acting. Christina’s the niece of Grammy Award-winning country singer Barbara Mandrell, so performing runs in the family. She’s also dabbled in modeling in the past.

Where to find Christina Mandrell on Instagram

Christina regularly posts photos with her daughter on her Instagram, @ChristinaMandrell. There are also plenty of modeling photos. She boasts an impressive 42,000 followers and uses the platform to showcase certain products, such as hair extensions and more. Christina’s photos on Instagram also give audiences a peek into her sense of humor with funny Reels and edits she’s created. Check out her page to learn more about her.

The women are here and they're ready for love. ❤️ Watch the season premiere of #TheBachelor Jan 23 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UgJk9UvHU4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 5, 2023

What do spoilers suggest for Christina on this season of ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

As always, we turn to spoiler guru Reality Steve to give us an idea of how everything goes down during this season of The Bachelor. Christina made Reality Steve’s list of interesting limo entrances because she arrives to meet Zach on a party bus.

According to the reality TV blogger, Christina gets the first one-on-one date of the season. She and Zach go on a date at the Anaheim Hills golf course. For dinner, they eat at the Orange County Mining Company. She receives a rose from Zach on the date.

However, it doesn’t look like Christina’s good luck lasts very long. Reality Steve wrote in November, “Her elimination a week after getting a rose I believe had to do with her behavior at the cocktail party. Heard she was acting erratic and might’ve been drinking too much.”

However, you’ll have to watch for yourself to see how it all plays out. Catch The Bachelor premiere on Jan. 23 on ABC. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of your updates regarding this season of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross.