David Eason of 'Teen Mom 2' fame can't 'afford an attorney' and arrived to court in April against Jenelle Evans without one, a source claims.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 introduced viewers to Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s tumultuous relationship. The couple is no longer on reality TV, and they’re seeking a divorce after their separation. In April 2024, Jenelle and David appeared in court — and David claimed that he couldn’t “afford an attorney.” Here’s what to know about his finances and living situation.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star David Eason claims he ‘can’t afford an attorney’ while in court against Jenelle Evans

Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason arrived in court on Thursday, April 24, 2024, to discuss the domestic violence restraining order that Jenelle requested. In March 2024, Jenelle filed paperwork to get the restraining order, alleging that David killed a family puppy on Feb. 6, 2024. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, David appeared in court in April without a lawyer. He claimed he didn’t have the money for an attorney.

“I can’t afford an attorney,” David said to the judge.

The judge, while unhappy, granted David a three-week continuance due to his situation. However, this is the last continuance that David should expect to receive. Their next court date is May 16, 2024.

“The judge made it clear that there would be no more continuances after this and that the hearing would take place at the next hearing, no matter what, regardless if David found an attorney or not,” a source told the publication.

David has been living on his and Jenelle’s docked boat while Jenelle lives in the house. “[David] has been spending his days drinking liquor at a bar near the marina,” Jenelle claimed in a court filing, according to The Sun.

A source claimed that David Eason and Jenelle Evans went on ‘pricey trips’ and ‘sank money’ into nonessentials

David Eason and Jenelle Evans | Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans clarified that she and David Eason are finished forever. But before they called it quits, they reportedly had money issues. In February 2024, a source shared that Jenelle and David were sinking money into pricey trips and personal items. The couple also allegedly didn’t pay their $46,000 tax lien.

“They order take-out all the time to feed four or five mouths when Maryssa is home,” OK! reports a source shared while referring to David’s 16-year-old daughter. “They go on pricey trips with and without the kids, and they sink money on their always-breaking, expensive toys, like the boat and their ATV.”

The source added that the couple had “no discernable steady income” aside from Jenelle’s social media and OnlyFans.

Jenelle mentioned David’s money issues in court documents. “[David] recklessly spent the party’s money which [Jenelle] solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial,” Jenelle wrote in the documents, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “[David] has further committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years.”

‘Teen Mom’ fans aren’t surprised by his behavior

Teen Mom fans aren’t shocked to hear that David Eason doesn’t have money for an attorney while going toe to toe with Jenelle Evans. Fans keep up with David’s TikTok, where he further explains his lack of necessary funds.

“He’s currently begging for more money on TikTok live,” a fan on Reddit noted. “He can’t afford a lawyer because he pays ‘rent’ and has to work on his truck and boat.”

“But wasn’t he on Live after Jenelle kicked him out, saying he makes money every day, he goes and does odd jobs, and has always had money?” another fan questioned. ” … Just proves how much of a moocher he was.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.