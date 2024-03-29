'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans might be watching David Eason from afar. Here's what sources said about a private investigator.

Teen Mom 2 fans continue to keep up with Jenelle Evans and her future ex-husband, David Eason. Jenelle and David have made headlines throughout the years for their inappropriate behavior. And David was under investigation more recently due to alleged abuse against Jenelle’s son, Jace. Now, sources claim that Jenelle hired a private investigator to watch David post-separation.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans filed for separation from David Eason at the beginning of March 2024.

They initially married in 2017 but hit a period of turbulence in 2019. Fans were hopeful that Jenelle would leave David, but they reconciled in 2020. For the years that the couple has been together, they’ve run into legal trouble, including an instance in 2019 when Jenelle lost custody of her two younger kids. Then, in 2023, David allegedly attacked Jenelle’s oldest child, Jace, resulting in Jace leaving the family’s home.

David appears to live on the boat he and Jenelle own in a North Coraline Marina. “[David] has been spending his days drinking liquor at a bar near the marina,” Jenelle stated in her filing for legal separation.

According to The Sun, Jenelle allegedly hired a private investigator to watch David. One source said the investigator knows Jenelle’s divorce attorney, and the attorney asked the investigator to keep an eye on David. Two sources told The Sun that the private investigator spoke to David to try to retrieve Jenelle’s wallet, which he allegedly took.

Jenelle Evans said it felt ‘refreshing’ to have David Eason out of her life

Some Teen Mom fans wonder if Jenelle Evans is done with David Eason for good. According to the reality star, she’s never going back. She spoke on TikTok with her friend, Ryan Dolph, about ending her marriage with David and still not talking to her mother, Barbara Evans.

“With her and David not here, not in my life, not texting me, not blowing me up, it’s been really refreshing,” she said, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I can focus on what I need to get done without my mind being clouded from other negative thoughts.”

Jenelle also mentioned that David allegedly stole money from her since they officially broke up. According to Jenelle, David went to a powersports store and picked up a check that they owed Jenelle.

“Him coming and getting the check from the four-wheeler place,” Ryan said during the conversation. “He got all that money, blew all that money. Now, in the past two days, he took $1600 from you.”

When can the couple officially divorce?

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans filed for legal separation from David Eason, but she has to wait a whole year from the separation to divorce him.

“I would’ve skipped straight to divorce, but I couldn’t, because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses,” she explained in a TikTok.

Jenelle explained that the divorce rules are stringent in her home state. “If you guys see each other one time, hook up, and end up back together just for a night, but then you argue and you’re like, ‘Nah, this isn’t going good,’ it doesn’t matter,” she said. “The clock restarts, so they’re very particular here, which is crazy. That’s where I’m at right now, and the clock has begun.”

