'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans allegedly filed for separation from David Eason after he was seen taking shots at a bar.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 introduced fans to Jenelle Evans, and she brought her husband, David Eason, into the spotlight. Jenelle and David tied the knot in 2017 and had a notoriously rocky marriage. Now, Jenelle’s finally planning to divorce David after several tumultuous years. And a source now claims she was “flipping out” at David for doing shots at a bar before she officially called off their marriage.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans was reportedly ‘flipping out’ at David Eason before filing for separation

Fans know Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans for her complex and unstable marriage to David Eason. The mom of three officially filed for separation at the beginning of March 2024. She posted to social media that she was done with David forever. She knew that fans would support her decision.

Now, a new source told The Sun that Jenelle planned to work through her issues with David until David posted video footage of himself doing shots to social media. According to the source, after David allegedly harmed her oldest son, Jace, resulting in Jace’s removal from their home, David planned to stay on a nearby boat while they figured out what to do next.

“David left the house supposedly for two weeks so Jace could get his affairs in order,” the source said. “While David was gone he posted something on Instagram Stories, and Jenelle started flipping out about this post. She was angry that he posted himself doing shots. She was yelling about how he doesn’t even do shots and that there was a girl in the background at the bar.”

The source added that the woman seen in David’s videos was the bartender, but it didn’t matter to Jenelle. “She was so mad and triggered over that post and that David wasn’t crying on the boat, and that triggered everything,” the insider continued. “That was it; that was the moment she was pissed off enough to say that she wasn’t going to be with him anymore.”

Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace, feels ‘elated’ by the divorce

Jenelle Evans, Ensley Evans, Maryssa Eason, and David Eason | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

In September 2023, David allegedly attacked Jenelle Evans’ oldest son, Jace. Court documents stated that David harmed Jace and left marks on his neck and arms. After the incident, Child Protective Services took Jace into their care, and they later released him to Jenelle.

A source told The Sun that Jace has nothing but great feelings about David and his mother’s separation. “Jace is absolutely elated David seems to be going for real this time,” the source said. “It’s a huge sigh of relief for him after everything he went through these past months.”

She and David Eason have to wait a year until they can legally divorce in North Carolina

While Teen Mom 2 fans can’t wait for Jenelle Evans to divorce David Eason officially, she has to wait a year since their legal separation, according to North Carolina Law.

“I would’ve skipped straight to divorce, but I couldn’t, because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses,” Jenelle said in a TikTok.

She added that North Carolina has strict rules regarding what constitutes separation. “If you guys see each other one time, hook up, and end up back together just for a night, but then you argue, and you’re like, ‘Nah this isn’t going good,’ it doesn’t matter,” she continued. “The clock restarts, so they’re very particular here, which is crazy.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.