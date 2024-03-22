Jenelle Evans' son, Jace, reconnected with his biological father, Andrew Lewis. Here's what to know about the 'Teen Mom' star's son.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 brought Jenelle Evans to the forefront years ago, and fans still follow her in 2024. Recently, Jenelle announced that she and her controversial husband, David Eason, are getting a divorce. Evidence suggested that David physically harmed Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace. Now, it looks like Jace is reconnecting with his biological father, Andrew Lewis. Here’s what a recent picture showed.

‘Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace, is smiling in a new photo with his father, Andrew Lewis

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace, has been in the headlines through 2023 and 2024. Jace reportedly ran away from home several times, and he claimed that Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, physically harmed him. This resulted in Child Protective Services removing Jace from Jenelle’s home. David faced child abuse charges for what occurred.

David isn’t Jace’s biological father. Andrew Lewis, Jace’s dad, didn’t appear very present in Jace’s life in the past year. However, Andrew claims that Jenelle and Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, kept him away from Jace through the years.

“I’m here to clear my name because there’s a lot of s*** that people are judging me, like I’m this crackhead and this piece of s*** guy. No, I’m not,” he told The Sun in April 2023. “It really does bother me. And it’s been bothering me for years upon years.”

Now, it looks like Andrew was able to reconnect with Jace. A photo of Jace and Andrew was posted to the Instagram account teenmomfanz. Jace has a big smile on his face as he puts his arm around Andrew’s shoulder.

“This is probably the best Andrew’s looked in YEARS,” a fan commented. “I’m going to remain cautiously optimistic because Jace deserves some sort of stability in his life for once.”

A source previously claimed that Jenelle Evans’ son doesn’t want a relationship with his dad

Andrew Lewis said he hoped to sustain a relationship with his and Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace. However, another report claimed that Jace didn’t necessarily want a relationship with his biological father.

In January 2024, an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Jace was initially “thrilled” to have Andrew in his life. However, Andrew and Jace’s enthusiasm for reconnection allegedly tapered off.

“Andrew has kind of peaced out again,” a source said. “He wrote Jace a few letters and they spoke on the phone for a bit. But after that, Andrew seemed to lose interest, and so did Jace. I think the novelty of talking to his dad wore off for Jace, and he doesn’t really care whether or not his dad is in his life now.”

The source added that Jace was “kind of over” the idea of having Andrew back in his life. However, given the new photo, it seems the father and son were able to reconnect fully.

Jace is reportedly ‘elated’ that his mother is leaving David Eason

It’s unclear where Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace, truly stands with his biological father, Andrew Lewis. But we know that he can’t stand David Eason. Now that the Teen Mom 2 star is set to divorce her husband, Jace is reportedly “elated.”

“Jace is absolutely elated David seems to be going for real this time,” a source told The Sun. “It’s a huge sigh of relief for him after everything he went through these past months.”

Jenelle reportedly packed up David’s belongings to get the ball rolling on their separation. In February 2024, she filed court documents in North Carolina and listed their date of separation as Feb. 16, 2024. Due to North Carolina law, Jenelle and David have to be legally separated for a year before they can pursue an official divorce.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

