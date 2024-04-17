'Teen Mom' star David Eason appears to be dating while going through legal proceedings with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jenelle Evans. Here's what Jenelle said.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans reacted to news of David Eason dating again

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and David Eason are officially over, and Jenelle made it clear that she has no intentions of returning to David in the future. While Jenelle is living in their home, David lives on a boat he and Jenelle own.

David took to TikTok in April 2024 to tell his followers he planned to head to a restaurant later that evening. While on TikTok live, David explained his living situation, verifying that he was living full-time on the boat. “It’s my house where I live,” he said, according to The Sun. “It’s my sanctuary. I don’t even bring people back here.”

New photos of David show him clean-shaven, and fans assume this, coupled with him heading to local restaurants, means he’s back on the dating scene. Jenelle addressed the rumors on Twitter.

“Everyone thanks for messaging me letting me know my ex is out on dates but I’m happy he’s moving on. Good for him!” she tweeted.

Jenelle’s tweet goes against what insiders previously reported. Sources claimed that Jenelle got jealous of David for doing shots with bartenders and posting footage to his Instagram Stories. “She was angry that he posted himself doing shots,” a source told The Sun. “She was yelling about how he doesn’t even do shots and that there was a girl in the background at the bar.”

Jenelle Evans said she doesn’t want to jump into another relationship right away

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

It’s unclear if David Eason plans to get into serious relationships while he and Jenelle Evans go through their messy separation. As for Jenelle, the Teen Mom star told her fans she doesn’t plan to date anytime soon.

“Don’t go get a new one in two weeks though, enjoy your children & have them enjoy YOU,” a fan commented to Jenelle on TikTok, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“No, it’s time to heal right now,” Jenelle replied to the fan.

Jenelle opened up about her past with men in her 2017 memoir, Read Between the Lines. “I didn’t care who it was with, or if it was unprotected,” she wrote. “I would do anything to keep a guy with me, so I used sex as a manipulative tool.”

She explained why she can’t legally divorce David Eason right away

Teen Mom 2 fans would love for Jenelle Evans to divorce David Eason as soon as possible. Unfortunately, due to North Carolina state law, she and David must be legally separated for a year before they can divorce.

“I would’ve skipped straight to a divorce,” Jenelle said on her Instagram Stories in March 2024, according to The Sun. “But I couldn’t. In the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year.”

Jenelle explained what the state needs to see from her and David to grant them the divorce. “You have to prove that you have two separate addresses,” she continued. “You don’t have to file it really to prove that you lived in two separate addresses for a year, but the problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave.”

