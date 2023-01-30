‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Week 2 Date Features a Trip to Zach’s Childhood Home

By The Bachelor 2023 Week 2, Zach Shallcross has narrowed down his pool of contestants from 30 women to just 20. Zach will go on his first group and 1-one-1 date as he attempts to get to know the contestants better and maybe even find his future wife. In the past, some Bachelor Nation contestants have met the lead’s family early in the series, and one contestant will do just that in tonight’s new episode.

Reality Steve reports that a group date is canceled in week 2

During week 2, The Bachelor usually has his first two group dates. Zach’s season is no different, but for some reason, fans won’t get to see all of them. Reality Steve recently reported that one of the group dates in week two is cut from tonight’s new episode.

The group date involved the women putting on a puppet show and was hosted by Patrick Warburton. The spoiler guru didn’t have information about why the date was cut but added that there is footage from the after-party in the episode.

Zach Shallcross has his first 1-on-1 date to look forward to during The Bachelor Week 2. Christina Mandrell gets the honor of spending extra alone time with Zach this week. Christina is a 26-year-old single mother from Nashville, Tennessee.

Reality Steve reports that this date takes place at the “Anaheim Hills golf course and then at the Orange County Mining Company for dinner.” A new teaser from ABC teases more details. The pair take a helicopter ride with a breathtaking view.

“I’m so excited for this date today with Christina, who really surprised me right off the gate,” Zach says in the teaser. “Hopefully, only going up from here.” After the pair land, Zach has another surprise from Christina. They arrive at Zach’s childhood home.

“You’re going to be meeting my mom Megan, my dad, Chap, and you’re going to meet maybe about 20 others,” Zach tells Christina. “My poor little heart,” Christina responds before heading to meet Zach’s family.

This isn’t the first time a contestant on The Bachelor or Bachelorette has met the lead’s family early. During Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Madison Prewett received the first one-on-one date of this season. She and Peter attended his parent’s 31st wedding anniversary celebration.

Christina’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ is rumored to take a turn for the worse

Zach’s 1-on-1 date with Christina seems to go well. In the ABC teaser, the Bachelor states, “I’m loving my time with Christina,” and Reality Steve also reports that she gets a rose by the end of the evening.

However, the spoiler guru has also wrote that Christina drinks too much at some point in the series. He added that “apparently Christina is the ring leader in regards to Brianna and her self-eliminating.” She may turn into this season’s early “villain” soon enough.

New episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.