‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Contestants Stayed at Baha Mar in Week 4

Baha Mar featured heavily in The Bachelor 2023 Week 4. Zach and his contestants headed to their first exotic location of the season. The women stayed at a beautiful resort in the Bahamas. Zach took two women on 1-on-1 dates and spent a dramatic group date beside the water. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s filming location.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor 2023 Week 4.]

‘The Bachelor’ 2023 contestants pose with Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach and the women headed to the Bahamas during ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Week 4

Not every contestant on The Bachelor gets to travel outside the country for the show. The first three weeks of season 27 were spent at the Bachelor Mansion in California. However, in week 3, Jesse Palmer made an exciting announcement to the women.

“There’s not going to be a date today because Zach is no longer here, and he can not wait for all of you to join him on this international journey,” The Bachelor host announced to screams of excitement from the remaining contestants.

“You are going to be going to one of the most beautiful and one of the most romantic places in the entire world,” Jesse continued. “It’s world-famous for its crystal clear waters and its warm tropical breezes. So get ready for your own slice of paradise, ladies, ’cause you’re going to the Bahamas.”

‘The Bachelor’ contestants stayed at Baha Mar in Nassau

During The Bachelor 2023 Week 4, Zach went on two 1-on-1 dates in the beautiful Bahamas. He and Kat Izzo took a romantic boat ride and went snorkeling. Viewers caught a glimpse of the underwater statues located in the Bahamas Coral Reef Sculpture Garden.

For their 1-on-1, Zach and Brooklyn Willie went ATV-ing through the lush greens of the Bahamas. The pair then went to a secluded beach for a private conversation and a romantic swim.

Although the rest of the women were disappointed not to receive 1-on-1 dates, they certainly weren’t roughing it back at the ranch. During The Bachelor Week 4, the women stayed at Baha Mar resort located on the white sands of Cable Beach in Nassau, the capital of The Bahamas.

“With an unrivaled choice of world-class dining options, a dazzling casino with ocean views, and a sweeping array of amenities and experiences, Baha Mar invites you to tailor your own spectacular luxury experience,” the resort’s website reads.

‘The Bachelor’ sneak peek teases an incident in London

The teaser for next week’s episode of The Bachelor 2023 shows Zach and the women heading to London, England. Zach appears to go on a 1-on-1 date with Gabi Elnicki, but things take a sudden turn. “Unfortunately, I got some really bad news,” says Jesse in the trailer. Zach adds that the week was “robbed,” and fans will have to stay tuned to find out what goes down in London.

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.