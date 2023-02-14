‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Night 4?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4 is here, and the women are headed to the Bahamas with Zach Shallcross. Zach has had to make some tough decisions thus far, and more eliminations are on the way. Who’s eliminated on night four? Here are The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4 spoilers ahead.]

Zach Shallcross and Kylee Russell | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 4 shows Zach Shallcross and the women heading to the Bahamas

Zach Shallcross and the remaining women aren’t staying in the iconic mansion in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4. Everyone’s headed to the Bahamas to continue establishing love connections.

“I’m just a Bahama papa looking for his Bahama mama,” Zach says in the promo for the episode. He’s seen flirting with women on the beach and dancing on a boat.

According to The Bachelor spoilers posted by Reality Steve, Katherine Izzo and Brooklyn Willie get one-on-one dates during the episode. The group date includes Ariel, Aly, Charity, Kaity, Kylee, Anastasia, Davia, Gabi, Genevie, Greer, Jess, and Mercedes. During the group date, one of the women can’t kiss Zach because she’s allergic to shellfish. Gabi Elnicki tells the cameras that because Zach ate shellfish, he can’t kiss her.

The promo also shows major drama surrounding one of the women who might’ve joined Zach’s season for the wrong reasons. Kylee Russell approaches Zach about the woman at the end of the group date.

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Who’s eliminated night 4?

#TheBachelor is taking flight and heading to the Bahamas! Join us in the tropics TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu ?☀️ pic.twitter.com/4VfwNwpJaS — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 13, 2023

So, who goes home in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4? According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Genevie Mayo and Davia Bunch are sent home during the rose ceremony in the Bahamas. They were both on the group date. The women who went on the one-on-one dates — Katherine Izzo and Brooklyn Willie — receive roses.

The final woman to go home is Anastasia Keramidas. Kylee Russell speaks to Zach about Anastasia’s intentions after Anastasia allegedly talked about using the show to gain social media followers. Zach approaches Anastasia about the rumors during the episode.

“OK, I have a question for you,” Zach tells Anastasia. “Are you really here for me?”

It’s unclear whether these rumors impact Zach’s decision during the rose ceremony. The spoilers note Anastasia heads home in episode 4, but she reportedly self-eliminates due to the death of a friend. However, to amp up the drama, production may make it look like Zach sends her home because of the rumors.

The women head to London next, and the rose ceremony is way different than anticipated

act natural, your crush is walking by pic.twitter.com/MJaEjlhukq — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 11, 2023

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4 brings everyone to the Bahamas — and according to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, the remaining women plus Zach Shallcross head to London in episode 5. It’s unclear how production will deal with the debacle that happens in London. The spoilers note Zach gets coronavirus (COVID-19) and the rose ceremony happens over Zoom.

“Zach got COVID in London, hence the rest of the dates having to be canceled, and the rose ceremony in London was done over Zoom,” Reality Steve wrote. ” … I don’t know if any of the other women got COVID. I assume he was making out with Gabi on their date the day before he tested positive, so, maybe she got it too. I’m not sure. Wasn’t told either way. I just know Zach did, production had to be shut down for the rest of the time there, and they did the rose ceremony over Zoom.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

