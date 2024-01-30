The Bachelor and The Bachelorette might be all about love and dating, but some fans also tune in to see the fashion. The styles chosen by the show’s lucky bachelorette are certainly something to see, and the men look pretty sharp, too. The production team has a lot to do with that. While stylists don’t dress The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestants, their wardrobes do have to be approved. According to one bachelor, several clothing options are completely off-limits to all contestants and leads.

Sean Lowe reveals what clothing items are not allowed on ‘The Bachelor’

There has been plenty of talk over the years about the ladies’ styles and what they can and can not wear on set. The women of Bachelor Nation are not the only ones who have to follow a strict dress code. While things are a bit more lax for men, several style choices are completely off-limits. Sean Lowe spoke about the styling restrictions in his book, For The Right Reasons. Lowe revealed that male contestants are not allowed to wear patterns like checkered and plaid, stripes, or clothing that is solid white. Logos are also off-limits, according to casting information.

Lowe appeared first on season 8 of The Bachelorette. Fans will remember the Arlington, Texas native was sent home after he opted not to spend the night with his bachelorette. Lowe finished the competition in third place. Emily Maynard eventually picked Jef Holm in the final rose ceremony. Still, the couple didn’t end up together. Maynard finally got her happily ever after, though. She married Tyler Johnson, a man she met at church, in 2014. 2014 was also a lucky year for Lowe. He tied the knot, as well. In 2013, he appeared on The Bachelor and met his now-wife.

Why can’t the contestants wear white and patterns?

While stylists always have the right to approve and disapprove wardrobes based on their vision for a show, there are some hard and fast rules. The ones mentioned by Lowe in his book are not uncommon and are pretty standard across most of the industry.

It’s all about the way television shows are transmitted regarding patterns. According to Forbes, pixelation often leads to a mismatch in the columns and rows of a pattern, like a checkerboard, herringbone, or stripes. That mismatch leads to a moiré pattern, or a pattern that looks distorted or as if it’s moving.

Wearing an all-white ensemble creates too much of a lighting headache for production teams. It should be avoided because it creates too much contrast and can lead to glare. The same is true for super dark colors, like black, too. The rule on logos is a regulation at the network level. It is largely dependent on sponsorships and other contractual obligations.