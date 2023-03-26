‘The Bachelor’: Where Are Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson Now?

Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson rode off into the sunset together after getting engaged on season 16 of The Bachelor, but where are they now? Here’s what happened to the former reality TV stars after the dating show.

Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ben Flajnik proposed to Courtney Robertson on season 16 of ‘The Bachelor’

Season 16 of The Bachelor, starring Ben Flajnik as the lead, aired in 2012. He was the runner-up on season 7 of The Bachelorette, led by Ashley Hebert.

Model Courtney Robertson made waves with fans and her fellow contestants, and she was labeled the villain of the season. However, Flajnik chose Robertson as the winner, proposing to her during the season finale in Switzerland.

The couple broke up about nine months after the show ended. In 2014, Robertson released her tell-all book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain.

She and her ex-fiancé had a falling out over the book’s contents. “I was not happy about the book. I didn’t read the book. I flipped through it,” Flajnik said on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast (per Us Weekly). “People do things for different reasons – who knows, you know, what she was going through at the time. We’ve since made amends. We’re fine. We’re cool. We didn’t speak for probably six years after that book came out and then I reached out and just kind of extended the olive branch.”

The former Bachelor star added, “She talks to my sister a lot still, they’re still very quite friendly… And, you know, Courtney was always a really nice person, deep down. She got a pretty raw deal with the edit.”

Ben Flajnik became a children’s book author after ‘The Bachelor’

Although he and Courtney Roberston are no longer together, Ben Flajnik retains many aspects of his life from when he was on The Bachelor. He is still a winemaker living in northern California.

But he has added a few other credits to his resume. After The Bachelor, Flajnik took a job working for Yelp. He then wrote a series of children’s books called Frequent Flyers, which started with a story he wrote for his niece during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns.

“Jo, Marty & Flynn are a trio of airport-dwelling flies who love to travel!” the former reality star wrote on Instagram. “Determined to discover new people, places, languages, and foods, they board commercial flights bound for international destinations and grand adventures.”

After his breakup with Robertson, Flajnik was romantically linked to actor Jennifer Love Hewitt. He has had other low-profile relationships since then but appears to be single now.

Courtney Robertson is married with 2 children

Ben Flajnik’s ex, Courtney Robertson, is living a completely different life than she did when she competed on The Bachelor. The 39-year-old is married to Humberto Preciado, and they live in Arizona with their two children, Joaquin and Paloma. She frequently posts photos of her adorable family on social media. Robertson and her husband work together in real estate.

She made a surprise return to The Bachelor during season 27. Robertson, along with former contestants Tahzjuan Hawkins and Victoria Fuller, hosted one of Zach Shallcross’ group dates.