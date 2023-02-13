‘The Bachelor’: Will This Controversial Ex-Contestant Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’?

The Bachelor fans are already predicting the lead of The Bachelorette season 20 from the current contestant pool. There have been several standout women thus far who could potentially helm the newest season of the reality competition. However, there appears to be one woman, in particular, who is high on the radar of eagle-eyed fans. Will this controversial ex-contestant be the next star of The Bachelorette?

‘The Bachelor’ on ABC logo | ABC

‘The Bachelor’ lead Zach Shallcross and the ‘most emotional’ season of the reality series

In an interview with People in January 2023, Zach called season 27 of The Bachelor the “most emotional” season Bachelor Nation has ever seen. He didn’t allude to why the show has pivoted from the complicated drama of previous seasons.

“It might not be the most dramatic season, but it’s the most emotional season they’ve ever had,” he said. “But that’s not to say that this season will not have some drama. There’s no shortage of drama.”

He continued, “Fans are going to see my full personality because I wear it on my sleeve. With last season, that necessarily wasn’t the case. I think I’m going to surprise some people with who I am.”

Zach has already connected with several contestants who have gained quick popularity with viewers. However, has one controversial contestant already secured a spot as the next Bachelorette?

This ex-‘Bachelor’ contestant is hot in the running to be the next ‘Bachelorette’ say fans

Twitter users seem to agree Christina Mandrell should helm the 20th installment of the female-led reality dating series. These are the reasons why.

Christina’s exit came after her co-star Brianna Thorbourne, who won “America’s First Impression Rose” at The Bachelorette 2022 finale, eliminated herself after opening up about Christina’s behavior.

After Brianna’s exit, Zach confronted Christina. She admitted to “rubbing people the wrong way.” However, their chat didn’t do much to squash Zach’s concerns, and he later sent Christina home during the rose ceremony.

However, some fans weren’t buying that Christina was gone for good. They took to social media to share their hopes for Christina to helm the next season of The Bachelorette.

One fan tweeted, “Zach was afraid of being a father, so he used Christina’s ‘behavior’ as an excuse! Christina Mandrell for the next Bachelorette.”

“With all that being said……Christina Mandrell for The Bachelorette” penned a second viewer.

However, did producers already let the cat out of the bag with a new teaser promo? The clip, which aired during the show’s Feb. 6 episode, alluded to Christina’s new gig.

Did producers spoil the surprise?

Christina Mandrell and Zach Shallcross on ‘The Bachelor’ | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Fans are convinced a recent clip contained a major spoiler about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. During The Bachelor‘s third episode, a promo for the forthcoming season asked those watching at home: “Are you a single dad looking for a partner?”

On Reddit, fans believe single mom Christina is the next female lead. The series may attempt to place contestants in similar personal situations together for its upcoming installment.

However, fans also debated how, historically, tips are never revealed this early as most Bachelor and Bachelorette leads come from a contestant pool that appears later in the season. By that point in the competition, viewers have had a chance to learn more about these potential leads.

While being eliminated in the series’ third episode and becoming a lead hasn’t happened yet, producers may be headed in a different direction when casting season 20 of The Bachelorette. Instead of viewers finding fault with a choice from the get-go due to bad behavior or questionable antics, picking lead viewers don’t know very well could be the shake-up the franchise needs for its milestone season.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.