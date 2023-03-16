‘The Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites Predictions: Zach Breaks His Promise and Sleeps With [SPOILER]

It might sound tawdry, but The Bachelor fans can’t help but wonder who Zach sleeps with during his Fantasy Suites. Last season, Clayton Echard caused a huge scandal when he admitted to being intimate with two of his final contestants. In teasers for the upcoming overnights, Zach vows not to have sex with any of the women, but the clips also hint that he breaks that promise.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 potential spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites.]

Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, Zach Shallcross, and Gabi Elnicki | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach prepares for ‘no sex’ Fantasy Suites in a sneak peek

Zach Shallcross is making his intentions clear during Fantasy Suites for his season of The Bachelor. In the sneak peek for week 9, he states, “I think to a lot of people, this week is viewed as sex week. What feels right to me is not having sex.”

However, previews seem to hint that Zach breaks his word. In the teaser that came before week 8, a voice that sounds like Ariel’s can be heard saying, “Zach and I are going to have a really sexy time.” Additionally, the week 9 sneak peek definitely features Ariel saying, “Zach is looking delicious tonight.” The video also shows clips of Kaity and Zach kissing.

Who does the Bachelor, Zach Shallcross, sleep with during his Fantasy Suites?

In the week 9 sneak peek, Zach confesses, “I have been intimate this week.” In the same video, Gabi is extremely upset, stating, “I feel very stupid. I feel disgusting. I feel ugly.” In that video, Zach’s line about not having sex is said directly to Gabi, though he also appears to express his intentions to Jesse Palmer.

We’re predicting that Gabi gets the first overnight date, and Zach lays down the rules for “no sex” to her specifically. Later during his Fantasy Suite dates with Ariel and Kaity, the Bachelor’s rules go out the window, and he sleeps with one or both of them.

This could explain why Gabi is so upset in the teaser for week 9. Learning that Zach was, for some reason, intimate with the other two women but not with her would definitely bring up some questions and insecurities. It could also explain why Zach is beating himself up so much in the sneak peek.

Will Zach repeat Clayton Echard’s mistakes?

Bachelor Nation may remember that last season, Bachelor Clayton Echard turned the show upside down when he admitted to sleeping with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. His confession left Gabby and Rachel heartbroken and caused his third contestant Susie to leave the show.

That being said, it’s important to note that not all Fantasy Suites end in sex. Plenty of former contestants and leads have stated that the overnight dates are a valuable time to get to know their partner with the cameras off.

“I do know most people don’t sleep with everybody, but just use that time to talk to that person,” former Bachelor contestant Courtney Robertson told RadarOnline. Will Zach take this to heart, or repeat Clayton’s mistakes and break his promises during his Fantasy Suites?

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

