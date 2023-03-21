‘The Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites Recap: Zach Sleeps With 1 Woman — and Tells Another

The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites episode was the juiciest of the season. Knowing that physical intimacy makes dating three women at once even more complicated, Zach decides to swear off sex for his overnight dates. However, he quickly goes back on his word. Here’s what happened.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites week.]

Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach and Ariel explored the streets of Krabi

Zach Shallcross’ first Fantasy Suite date on The Bachelor Season 27 was with Ariel Frenkel. Zach and Ariel explored Krabi, Thailand, together, sampling street vendor foods for the daytime portion of their date. Before the couple went up to their room for the night, Zach had something important to tell Ariel.

Earlier in the episode, Zach expressed to Jesse Palmer his intentions to not have sex with any of the women during Fantasy Suites. He then shared this with Ariel. Though she was surprised at first, Ariel took Zach’s vow of celibacy in stride, and the pair still spent the night together, talking and growing their connection. So far, so good.

The Bachelor was intimate during his Fantasy Suite date with Gabi

During Zach Shallcross’ second Fantasy Suite date, things quickly derailed. Zach and Gabi Elnicki spent the day exploring a private beach in Krabi. Gabi broke down over being chosen second, struggling with insecurities from being cheated on in the past. However, Zach consoled her, and they moved on to the evening portion of their date.

Again Zach laid down the rules. “I think what feels right to me is approaching this entire week not having sex with Fantasy Suites,” Zach told Gabi. “Zach says he’s not having sex, but I don’t know, maybe he will,” Gabi told cameras. The next morning Zach revealed that he did, in fact, break his promise and have sex with Gabi.

The Bachelor shared this with Jesse, adding, “I think everyone needs to be at least aware of what actually happened.” Zach then went back to talk to Gabi, revealing his plans to tell the other women that they had sex on their Fantasy Suite. Gabi was understandably not thrilled. “I’m feeling a little bit blindsided because everything that’s meant to be private and between us is now not any longer,” Gabi told cameras.

Zach shared information that Kaity did not want to know

For the day portion of Kaity and Zach’s date, things could not have gone worse. The pair went tandem kayaking through a rainforest in Krabi. When they finally parked the boat, Zach revealed to Kaity that he has “been intimate this week.”

Kaity is one of the few women who actually understands how Fantasy Suites work. She knew that Zach being intimate was a possibility and could accept that. What she did not want, however, was to know about it and have it rubbed in her face. Unfortunately, that’s just what happened.

The awkwardness carried into the evening portion of Zach and Kaity’s date, but eventually, they were able to put it behind them. “This is something I feel like we can get through. We can keep moving forward,” Kaity told Zach before they headed up to the Fantasy Suite.

Who went home during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Fantasy Suites?

Although Kaity and Zach made it through their Fantasy Suite date, things were still awkward as the women approached the rose ceremony. Gabi didn’t love that Zach told everyone they had sex. Kaity wished she didn’t know that piece of information.

In the end, Zach sent Ariel home. While he walked her out, Kaity whispered, “I know you were the only one,” to Gabi. “I feel like I’m wearing an ‘A’ on my chest,” Gabi replied. Going into the final week of The Bachelor, neither Kaity nor Gabi are too pleased with Zach.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

