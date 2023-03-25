‘The Bachelor’ Finale Speculation: Does Zach Finally Say ‘I Love You’?

The Bachelor Season 27 finale is approaching, and Zach Shallcross has yet to say, “I love you” to any of his contestants. With a potential engagement coming up, it’s now or never for Zach to express how he feels. Will he finally say those three words in the season finale?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites week.]

Zach Shallcross | ABC/Nino Muñoz

Zach Shallcross’ final two women are falling in love with him

Zach’s final two women, Kaity Biggar, and Gabi Elnicki have both told the Bachelor that they are “falling in love” with him. Kaity Biggar told Zach the news after their hometown date in Austin, TX. Zach, however, did not say the same. Instead, he told Kaity’s mother, “I can tell you this: I can absolutely see myself falling in love with her.”

During the dinner portion of their Fantasy Suite date, before going to their room, Gabi told Zach she was falling in love with him. Zach expressed the same to Gabi when he came to visit her after their Fantasy Suite date. However, the moment was somewhat soured by Zach also telling Gabi his plans to tell everyone that they were intimate.

Will Zach say ‘I love you’ in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 finale?

There isn’t an official rule banning the Bachelor or Bachelorette from saying “I love you.” However, according to Distractify, showrunners generally frown upon the lead using the “L word” before the season finale.

Despite this, several Bachelors have either told multiple women they loved them or said “I love you” before the finale — or both. Among them are Arie Luyendyk Jr., Ben Higgins, and Clayton Echard.

Zach has not said the words, “I love you,” to any of his contestants so far. He also never said these words to Rachel Recchia when he was vying for her heart on The Bachelorette, though he did tell her he was falling in love.

If Zach Shallcross has learned anything, however, let’s hope he knows that saying “I love you” to more than one woman is probably not the best idea. He’s already muddied the waters by sleeping with Gabi and telling Kaity about it, so hopefully, he will use more discretion going forward. We’re predicting that Kaity is Zach’s final pick and that he will reserve those three words for her in The Bachelor finale.

Other women told Zach they were falling in love

Kaity and Gabi are Zach’s final two contestants, but other women have told the Bachelor that they were falling in love before getting booted off the show. Ariel Frenkel expressed this sentiment during the evening portion of their Fantasy Suite date.

Charity Lawson also told Jesse Palmer that she was falling in love with Zach before the hometown rose ceremony. Unfortunately, it was at this rose ceremony that Charity was sent home.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

