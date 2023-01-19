‘The Bachelor’: Rachel Lindsay Claims ‘Social Media Attacks’ Resumed After Chris Harrison Podcast Debut

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay revealed on her podcast Higher Learning she’s again the target of “social media attacks” upon the debut of Chris Harrison’s new podcast. Lindsay and Harrison’s professional relationship turned unsteady after discussing former The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist imagery in an interview during season 25 of the reality dating series. However, since Harrison returned to the public eye, Lindsay claims his fans are turning on her again.

Chris Harrison and Rachel Lindsay in a 2017 photo taken on the set of ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ | Paul Hebert via Getty Images

Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison disagreed over a critical issue during season 25 of ‘The Bachelor’

On February 10, 2021, Lindsay and Harrison discussed questionable photographs of contestant Kirkconnell that had come to light on social media. These photos sparked racist allegations after Kirkconnell was dressed as a Native American person and attended an antebellum plantation-themed ball for her sorority.

Historically, Lindsay was vocal in holding the franchise accountable when it came to issues regarding race. After she urged the series to diversify, Matt James was named The Bachelor‘s first Black male lead.

During their discussion, Lindsay and Harrison agreed it would be best if Kirkconnell spoke out about this topic herself. He agreed with Rachel that while the photos did not shine the best light on the season 25 contestant, he stood by his comments that, over time, perspectives can change on certain things.

Harrison later said Kirkconnell deserved “compassion.” He later apologized for “excusing historical racism.” But Harrison couldn’t repair the damage and stepped down from The Bachelor franchise five months later.

Rachel Lindsay says ‘social media attacks’ resumed after the debut of Chris Harrison’s podcast

To Entertainment Weekly, Harrison said his new podcast would be “cathartic.” He explained in a trailer for the project, “I have not spoken publicly for two years about this [stepping down from The Bachelor franchise]. I think it will be cathartic.”

“I’m looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward, and letting everybody hear from me.” The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison debuted on January 9.

However, Lindsay says that since its debut, the backlash she received two years prior on social media has started up again.

“Many people, as you would imagine, have hit me up — either asked me what I think, asked me if I’d listen. Or sadly — and a lot of it — it had brought up all the attacks that I got from before when this happened almost two years ago,” the former Bachelorette star began on a recent episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast.

“Many social media attacks and the DMs have started again because it’s bringing up something that happened almost two years ago. So I’m not going to speak too much to it,” Lindsay continued.

“Some people [have sent] support, you know, or like, ‘I don’t like how he addressed it. Your name wasn’t mentioned,'” she continued. “When he announced this podcast. I said, ‘He’s going to talk about how he feels. He’s not going to mention my name.’ Why would he? This is his opportunity to tell his side of it because he hasn’t before, which he totally has the right to do.”

The former ‘Bachelorette’ star said Chris Harrison’s new podcast is ‘for his fans’

Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ | Randy Holmes via Getty Images

“It’s for his fans and those who have reached out. Those have wondered where he is,” Lindsay said of Harrison’s new podcast, as reported by Us Weekly. “That’s all I needed to know.”

The podcast host and television correspondent continued. “So for all the people who are like, ‘I can’t believe this wasn’t addressed. I can’t believe this wasn’t said.’ He told y’all who this podcast is for. It’s not for y’all. It’s for his supporters. That’s who he was talking to.

She concluded, “I don’t know why people thought they were going to get something, either some tea or even something toward me, or what happened.”

The new season of The Bachelor debuts on January 23, 2023, on ABC Television.