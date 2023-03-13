‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Jess Girod Teases a ‘Chaotic’ Women Tell All

The Women Tell All reunites fan-favorite contestants from The Bachelor Season 27 as they hash out the season’s drama in front of a live audience. The women will reunite with each other and the man who dumped them, Zach Shallcross. Jess Girod assures viewers that the episode will be a wild experience.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 contestants in Tallinn, Estonia | ABC/Craig Sjodin

How many women show up for ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Women Tell All?

Not all the women who appeared in The Bachelor Season 27 will show up for the Women Tell All. Zach notably sent home ten women on the very first night, so viewers probably won’t see most of those contestants.

Additionally, the Women Tell All will air after the hometown episode, so Zach’s three final women won’t be present either. According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, 16 women arrive for the Women Tell All to hash things out with Zach and each other.

Jess Girod teases an entertaining reunion of the show’s contestants

Jess Girod said a dramatic goodbye to Zach Shallcross during week 6 of The Bachelor. She expressed concern to Zach about not yet having a 1-on-1 date this far in the process. When Zach didn’t validate her feelings, Jess left Estonia and the show behind.

Jess returns for The Bachelor Season 27, Women Tell All. While appearing on an episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Jess described the experience of filming the Women. Tell All. “It was fun. It was very chaotic,” she said in her interview.

“Definitely entertaining for the viewers, so everyone should be excited,” she added. Jess revealed that she wasn’t personally involved with any of the drama between the women this season. “I got so lucky. Everyone was so sweet,” she said on the podcast.

However, she did tease faceoffs between some of the feuding contestants at the Women Tell All. “I know a lot of the women needed some closure on their situations with each other, so I think everyone in there kind of said their peace and were able to get that.”

Jess mentioned Brooklyn and Kat in particular, who feuded after Kat kissed Zach before his 1-on-1 date with Charity. Still, Jess added of the two women, “I feel like they came to a very good understanding at the end.”

When to watch the Women Tell All

On Monday, March 13, ABC will release the week 8 episode of The Bachelor Season 27. During this episode, Zach meets the families of his four remaining contestants.

The Women Tell All premieres on ABC the following night, Tuesday, March 14. During hometowns, Zach will send one woman home, and fans might see her return for the Women Tell All. Reality Steve predicted that Jesse Palmer won’t announce the Bachelorette that evening, but fans still don’t want to miss this special episode.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

