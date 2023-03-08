‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Brooklyn Reveals She Was ‘Blindsided’ by Her Breakup With Zach in Week 7

Zach Shallcross ended his relationship with Brooklyn Willie during The Bachelor Season 27, Week 7. The pair went on a romantic date in Budapest, Hungary, and it seemed like everything was going well. However, Zach decided not to continue to hometowns with Brooklyn, which took her by surprise.

Zach and Brooklyn had a 1-on-1 in Budapest

Brooklyn Willie and Zach Shallcross went on a romantic 1-on-1 date during The Bachelor Season 27, Week 7. The pair explored Budapest, Hungary, together, riding bikes and taking a trip in a hot air balloon. Later the pair visited a traditional Hungarian bath house and chatted with the locals.

Later during their dinner, Brooklyn shared details about her family. Zach took a minute to think and returned with a surprising decision. He shared that something wasn’t clicking with Brooklyn for him.

“It’s not fair to you to have me not be fully confident and fully sure going into meeting your family,” he told Brooklyn. “This is hard, but I want you to know that you do deserve the love I can’t give you.” Brooklyn responded with understanding but left the show in tears.

Brooklyn said her breakup on ‘The Bachelor’ left her ‘blindsided’

Brooklyn was understandably surprised by the direction her date with Zach took during The Bachelor Season 27 Week 7. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Brooklyn told the outlet she felt “blindsided” by the breakup. “I truly saw him as someone I could see myself with or coming home to meet my family,” she continued.

“And then just to hear that he wasn’t 100 percent confident and that he basically didn’t want to toy with my emotions or my family’s emotions didn’t make it any less hard, but I respected him for it because he respected me enough to not play around with their feelings.”

“He knows how much introducing someone to the family meant to me and how important it was, and he didn’t want to take that lightly,” she continued. I respect him for that.”

Zach discusses ending things with Brooklyn

Though Zach did have a solid connection with Brooklyn, it wasn’t quite strong enough for him to take the next step with her. “I want to make sure that I have zero doubt that I want to introduce or meet the family and have the family involved in this crazy freaking Bachelor role,” he explained to ET.

“I know that stress it can take on a family, so I want to be so confident that I can see a future with you,” he continued. “It was frustrating because during that date, especially at the night portion, I was just not getting there. I don’t know, I was getting mad at myself of like, ‘What am I missing? What am I missing?’ Seemingly, everything’s great, but I just didn’t feel it, and I had to tell her how I was feeling.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

