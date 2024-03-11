Daisy Kent and Joey Graziadei might be in a difficult place before 'The Bachelor' Season 28 Fantasy Suites. Here's what she said in an early preview.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Fantasy Suites are here, and Joey Graziadei has three women he can take on overnight dates. Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance are competing for Joey’s love and falling fast. However, Daisy has expressed doubts throughout her time on the show. An early clip from one of the first trailers of the season reminds fans that she says she’s “not feeling it” during one of her and Joey’s final dates.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites.]

Daisy enjoys Joey’s company and knows Joey would make a great life companion, but her feelings have waffled over time. Joey gave her the first one-on-one date of the season, and while she established early butterflies for the lead, she didn’t know if she felt like she was falling in love. Her feelings for Joey strengthened over time, especially after hometowns. However, the preview for the Fantasy Suites shows she and Joey hit a rough patch.

“She said that she’s OK. I can tell that she’s not,” Joey’s voiceover states in the Fantasy Suites teaser while Daisy looks at him in the background.

One of the early previews for the season shows Daisy doubting her feelings for Joey. The preview shows Joey and Daisy making out while water pours down on them from an outdoor shower. This same scene occurs in the Fantasy Suites preview, proving fans will see this play out in the upcoming episodes. However, in the earlier preview, Daisy admits she doesn’t know what she feels for Joey. Judging from her swimsuit and wet hair, this happens after their shower makeout.

“I’m just not feeling it,” she tells the camera with tears in her eyes.

She may write Joey Graziadei a note during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Fantasy Suites

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 stars Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent | Disney/Jan Thijs

The Bachelor Season 28 Fantasy Suites teaser shows Joey Graziadei finding a shocking note lodged in the door of his hotel room. The note reads, “We need to talk,” and it sends Joey into a tailspin.

“I don’t understand what this is,” he says of the note. “This is, like, my worst nightmare. This could derail everything.”

Bachelor Fantake dissected the Fantasy Suites trailer and older trailers for the season to figure out who may have written the dreaded note. A woman with pale pink nail polish wrote the note. Given the previews, Daisy wears pale pink nail polish during her Fantasy Suites date with Joey. This likely means she wrote him the note that caused him to worry.

However, Rachel Nance also wore pink nail polish, so she could’ve written Joey the note. Additionally, fans likely remember when Lexi Young wrote Joey a note to speak about leaving the season early. Some fans might believe that the producers are using clips from that note for the Fantasy Suites preview to further draw viewers into the drama that may or may not occur.

Who heads home after Fantasy Suites?

Joey Graziadei has a tough decision following The Bachelor Season 28 Fantasy Suites. So, who goes home?

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Joey keeps Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. He sends Rachel Nance home. However, fans won’t see Joey make this choice until the beginning of the Women Tell All airing the following week. The Fantasy Suites episode ends on a cliffhanger and likely shows how torn Joey feels about this tough decision.

Elements of this story were originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

