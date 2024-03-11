Joey Graziadei was recently asked about 'The Bachelor' Season 28 rumors regarding what goes down between Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. Here's what he said.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Fantasy Suites are here, meaning Joey Graziadei only has three women vying for his heart. Early spoilers from the season indicated who won. However, those spoilers were proven wrong — and The Bachelor Season 28 finale reportedly has a shocking, never-before-seen ending. Here’s what Joey has to say about the rumors regarding how his journey ends.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers ahead regarding the finale.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 cast member Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei | Disney/Jan Thijs

Joey Graziadei responded to ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 finale rumors regarding Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson

The Bachelor Season 28 finale rumors suggest Joey Graziadei goes through an “unprecedented ending” that fans have never seen before. Initially, Reality Steve reported that Joey awarded the final rose to Daisy Kent, sending the runner-up, Kelsey Anderson, home. However, Reality Steve redacted his initial spoilers after fans found evidence that Kelsey and Joey are together post-show.

So, what happened? New spoilers suggest Daisy knew Joey wouldn’t choose her as his future wife. Thus, she told Kelsey that Kelsey was the winner before Joey could get down on one knee. Daisy ultimately approached Joey and told him she knew the truth — she wasn’t the winner. After the breakup between Daisy and Joey, Joey collected himself and asked Kelsey for her hand in marriage. Kelsey and Joey ended the season engaged.

Joey is aware that fans are going wild over the changed spoilers. Us Weekly asked Joey whether he could speak to the rumor mill.

“Anything that comes out like that, I can’t really speak on it,” he said. “I know people are really trying to figure out what’s going on. Yeah, I can’t speak to anything that’s sent like that, because it’s not really something that I’m paying attention to.”

As for his emotions during the surprising finale, Joey thinks viewers will understand his tears after they watch.

“I know that they are real emotions,” he said. “I know that, from what I am told, it is something that hasn’t happened before. And I think once you get to that point and you follow the actual storyline, people will understand what those tears mean. That’s the best I can say.”

The Fantasy Suites preview shows Daisy Kent uncertain about her feelings

The Bachelor Season 28 finale rumors make sense with what viewers have seen occur during the season so far. Joey Graziadei had an initial attraction to Daisy Kent, giving her an early lead ahead in her connection with Joey. However, she didn’t quite know whether she was falling head over heels for Joey in the way that she hoped. While Joey kept her around past hometowns and through Fantasy Suites to deepen their connection, something remains off between them.

The Fantasy Suites preview shows Daisy having doubts — and Joey notices. A scene in the preview shows Joey walking away from Daisy while she looks uncertain. “She said that she’s OK. I can tell that she’s not,” a voiceover from Joey states.

Later in the preview, Joey receives a note that says he and the woman who wrote him the note need to have a conversation. He’s in tears over what the note could mean. “It says, ‘We need to talk,'” he says of the note. “I don’t understand what this is. This is, like, my worst nightmare. This would derail everything.”

The preview doesn’t confirm which woman sends Joey the note, but it’s heavily implied that it could be Daisy.

Elements of this story were originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

