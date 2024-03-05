ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 hometowns are over, and Joey Graziadei chose three women to move forward with after meeting the families of Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, and Daisy Kent. Kelsey’s father, Mark Anderson, garnered much attention after the episode aired. Here’s what Kelsey said about fans posting “thirst traps” of her dad.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 hometown and potential finale spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Kelsey Anderson responded to the ‘thirst traps’ that fans made of her dad after hometowns

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson | Disney/Jan Thijs

The Bachelor Season 28 hometowns featured Joey Graziadei meeting Kelsey Anderson’s father, Mark Anderson. Mark understandably had some reservations about Joey given how he was dating three other women. However, he welcomed Joey into the family and clarified that he only wanted what was best for Kelsey.

Fans adored Kelsey’s father on the show. And many viewers appeared to find him attractive. Kelsey took to social media to comment on the “thirst traps” that fans made of her dad.

“I just would like to thank everyone for all the nightmares that I will have tonight in regards to the posts ya’ll have made about my dad,” Kelsey said in a video posted to Reddit. “It is frightful indeed. Very. Why are there thirst traps? I don’t even have thirst traps, ya’ll!”

Kelsey overlaid her shocked reaction over clips of her father that fans posted to TikTok.

“I feel like I need to make my dad a business email for all these people trying to set him up with their mom, their sister, their aunt, their niece, themselves,” Kelsey continued. “Marky Mark for Golden Bachelor? Like c’mon? Can they just do that? I feel like if we riot. Should we riot?”

Fans would love to see Mark Anderson become the next lead of ‘The Golden Bachelor’

The Bachelor Season 28 finalist Kelsey Anderson started the conversation about her father potentially getting cast as the lead of The Golden Bachelor Season 2. And fans are here for it.

“Honestly, they are casting GB’ette right now; if he’s willing, he has a 10/10 chance to be cast, and if he comes off well, he absolutely could be GB,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Matt James’ mom got on FFS, and that was a disaster; this man DESERVES a slot.”

Fans likely remember Kelsey explaining to Joey Graziadei what happened to her mother. Kelsey’s mother died from breast cancer in 2018, leaving her father a widow. Before she left for The Bachelor, she asked her dad what her mom would think of her going on the show.

“On the way to the airport, I was on the phone with Dad, and I was like, ‘What do you think mom would think about all of this?’ He was like, ‘You’re your mother’s child. You’re so brave,'” she told Joey. “He was like, ‘That’s something your mom would do.’ He just felt like I was exuding my mom’s energy, I guess.”

Joey Graziadei responded to rumors that suggest the ‘unprecedented ending’ of his season has to do with Kelsey Anderson

Fans want to know what The Bachelor Season 28 “unprecedented ending” is all about, as the never-before-seen ending has been teased throughout the season. Joey Graziadei responded to the theory that he’s with Kelsey Anderson now after he and Kelsey appeared to post Instagram Stories from the same location.

“Obviously, anything that comes out like that, I can’t really speak on it,” he told Us Weekly. “I know people are really trying to figure out what’s going on. Yeah, I can’t speak to anything that’s sent like that because it’s not really something that I’m paying attention to.”

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

