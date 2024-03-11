What does Joey Graziadei think about sex during the Fantasy Suites? Here's what he said about not having a 'sex rule' in 'The Bachelor' Season 28.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Fantasy Suites are here, and Joey Graziadei has the opportunity to ask three women if they want to join him during the overnight portions of their dates. After hometowns, Joey has Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson vying for his love. He spoke about his lack of a “sex rule” when it comes to the Fantasy Suites. Here’s what he said.

Joey Graziadei says he ‘stayed away’ from rules regarding sex during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Fantasy Suites

Rachel Nance and Joey Graziadei | Disney/Jan Thijs

The Bachelor Season 28 Fantasy Suites give Joey Graziadei overnight time with his three women. He admitted that he’s falling for Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson, and having private time away from the cameras is extremely important in deepening those relationships. In the past, fans have seen The Bachelor and Bachelorette leads promise not to have sex with any of their final three men or women during the overnight dates. However, Joey didn’t make that promise.

“I didn’t talk anything about the sex rule. I stayed away from that as much as possible,” Joey said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I think my overall general thing that I tried to do was make sure my words had meaning.”

Joey added that he “tried to do the best” to handle every emotional and physical situation with care. “But no, I didn’t have a [gameplan of], ‘This is the rule I need to follow,'” he added. “I just, again, wanted my words to have a lot of meaning behind them.”

The lead also discussed how he talked about love on the show. “[I tried] to understand the difference of ‘falling,’ and ‘falling in love,’ and the difference of saying you’re ‘in love,'” he said. “This is the first time in my life I’ve realized there are steps to that, and it makes sense when you go through it.”

He admitted that kissing is a ‘huge part’ of physical intimacy

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Joey Graziadei and Maria Georgas | Disney/Jan Thijs

Joey Graziadei likely offers all three of his final women overnight dates during The Bachelor Season 28 Fantasy Suites. While overnight dates offer intimacy, Joey said that he thinks kissing is also a “huge part” of building a sexual relationship.

“Kissing is huge,” Joey said while on the Jennifer Hudson Show. “It is very important. I think it’s a big part of physical intimacy; I think you can tell a lot from that. I can’t give you too many details, but yes, I did pay attention to the kissing if that’s what you’re asking.”

Joey added that he’s “a moments guy,” and he likes to go with the flow of how he’s feeling. “I go with the kind of vibe of how everything is, and it’s part of intimacy, it’s part of the show. … In this whole thing, you just gotta kind of run with it.”

Joey Graziadei said he only lasted 1 week on dating apps

Before The Bachelor Season 28, Joey Graziadei gave dating apps a shot — and he hated it. “I think I lasted all of a week on Hinge, and it just was not comfortable for me,” the lead told the New York Post.

“I’m not a dating app guy,” he continued. “My entire life, I’ve always been [meeting women through] mutual friends, trying to find people through natural situations. I always felt very uncomfortable trying to do those apps. I think my overall hours have to be less than a week on one of those things.”

As far as his DMs go, Joey said he doesn’t look at them. “I know there’s nothing good for me in there,” he added.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.