‘The Bachelor’: Zach Shallcross Opened up About a Medical Condition in Week 2

In week 2 of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross had time to open up more to his 20 remaining contestants. He went on two group dates and explored his connection with one lucky woman on a 1-on-1. During one of Zach’s private conversations, the Bachelor shared that he was born with pyloric stenosis.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding The Bachelor 2023 Week 2.]

Zach Shallcross and Jess Girod | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

During The Bachelor 2023 Week 2, all of Zach Shallcross’ contestants went on a date. Christina Mandrell was awarded Zach’s first 1-on-1. The pair flew in a helicopter and visited Zach’s childhood home. Christina was in for a big surprise when she met Zach’s family at a birthday party for his mom. Later, Christina opened up to Zach and shared that she has a five-year-old daughter.

Zach also went on two group dates during week 2. The first was hosted by Latto, as well as Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins, who tried to shoot her shot with Zach. ABC did not show footage of the second group date, but Reality Steve reports that the women put on a puppet show for Zach. There was, however, footage of both after-parties.

Zach opened up about being diagnosed with pyloric stenosis during ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Week 2

During one of the after-parties, Zach sat down to talk with Jess Girod. The contestant asked Zach to tell her something unique about him. Zach then shared why he and his mother have such a strong relationship.

“When I was born, I was diagnosed with pyloric stenosis,” Zach told Jess. “I was told that I was not going to live, and my mom kept fighting. I feel this crazy sense of purpose. Like I’m here for a reason,” the Bachelor continued, adding, “I don’t think I’ve ever actually said this out loud.”

The drama continues next week ?Thanks for watching #TheBachelor! pic.twitter.com/4abosomzZ4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 31, 2023

According to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, pyloric stenosis affects babies between birth and six months of age. The condition occurs when the opening between the stomach and small intestine thickens, leading to excessive vomiting. Thankfully, the condition can often be fixed with surgery.

Jess Girod received a group date rose during week 2

During Jess’ alone time with Zach, she told the Bachelor that she was glad he felt comfortable sharing with her, and the pair kissed. “I truly believe Zach and I have a connection growing, and for him to open up something about him, that just meant the world to me,” Jess told cameras. “I just felt like time stopped, and it was just me and him here.”

Zach ended up giving Jess the group date rose, meaning she is safe for next week. “It was a big conversation,” Zach said to her. “I think we both opened up quite a bit more than maybe anticipated, and I appreciate you being there.”

New episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.