TL;DR:

The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” wasn’t as big in the United Kingdom as a 1970s cover of the tune.

The cover was a top 10 single.

The singer behind the cover revealed his thoughts on the song and other classics from The Beatles.

The Beatles‘ “Here Comes the Sun” is a famous song but it wasn’t one of the Fab Four’s biggest hits. Subsequently, a cover of the track became a big hit in the United Kingdom. The singer behind the cover seemed to prefer Bob Dylan to The Beatles.

The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ was barely a hit single in the United Kingdom

The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” was a modest hit in the United Kingdom. The Official Charts Company reports the tune peaked at No. 58 there and stayed on the chart for four weeks. The tune’s parent album was 1969’s Abbey Road. That record peaked at No. 1 in the U.K. and spent 97 weeks on the chart. Abbey Road recharted at No. 1 and stayed on the chart for 45 weeks.

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel record a cover of “Here Comes the Sun” for their 1976 album Love’s a Prima Donna. The Official Charts Company says Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel’s “Here Comes the Sun” reached No. 10 and lasted on the chart for seven weeks. On the other hand, Love’s a Prima Donna hit No. 28 in the U.K. and spent three weeks on the chart.

Steve Harvey felt God helped George Harrison write ‘Here Comes the Sun’

Harley is a big Beatles fan. During a 2005 interview with The Guardian, he discussed the band’s achievements. “I can’t fathom it out at all,” he said. “How did God put Lennon and McCartney, each one touched with a gift, together? And then George is in there — their young mate who happened to write ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps.’ I’m a terrible romantic, and I like to think that God was at work here.

“And then funny old Ringo comes along, too,” he added. “I’m sorry Mrs. Best, but it wasn’t your son Pete’s turn. There was destiny at work there.” For context, that was a reference to Pete Best, The Beatles’ original drummer.

Why Steve Harley seemed to like Bob Dylan better than The Beatles

Despite his love of The Beatles, Harley was more interested in Bob Dylan — and he contrasted the two artists. “What really changed my life was Highway 61 Revisited, which came out when I was 14,” he said. “I was in hospital for three-and-a-half years as a kid, so I learned to read early and deeply.

“I was ready for Dylan when I heard him,” he continued. “At that time The Beatles were saying ‘Love Me Do’ and ‘From Me to You,’ and then Dylan came along with ‘Come gather round, people, wherever you roam.’ You sit up and pay attention when you hear that.”

The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” is a great song and Harley made it a bigger hit.