Coldplay has some major similarities to The Beatles, such as the group’s refusal to be pinned down to one genre. Chris Martin said Coldplay’s Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends drew inspiration from the Fab Four. Also, Coldplay worked with a classic rock icon to create the album.

Coldplay’s ‘Viva la Vida’ includes a tip of the hat to The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’

During a 2008 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Coldplay’s Chris Martin said he didn’t want to refer to “Violet Hill,” a song from Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, as a single. “We don’t really like that word,” says Martin. “This isn’t our ‘Umbrella’ … it’s [just] our first attempt at a protest song.” It’s interesting that Martin distanced the song from Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” as his band would later work with her on “Princess of China.”

Martin revealed the title of “Violet Hill” was inspired by The Beatles. “It’s our little nod to them,” said Martin. “Violet Hill is a street near Abbey Road.”

The similarities between The Beatles’ music and “Violet Hill” extend beyond the title. “Violet Hill” has a plodding beat reminiscent of The Beatles’ 1990s single “Free as a Bird.” “Violet Hill” is also an anti-war song, which puts it in the same tradition as classic John Lennon compositions such as “Revolution,” “Give Peace a Chance,” and “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

Chris Martin said the band was controversial during the ‘Viva la Vida’ era

During the interview, Martin said Coldplay received a mixed reception at that time. “I could walk down the street and get a handshake one minute — then spat at the next,” he said. “I’m never sure whether to wear gloves or a helmet.”

However, things were looking up for Coldplay when they collaborated with classic rock icon Brian Eno for the album. “After a month of working with Brian, we literally forgot we’d ever had any records out,” said Martin. “We were free.”

Martin felt Coldplay was taking a step forward. “Between you, me, and all your readers, we’re slightly terrified about this record, because we’ve thrown away all our tricks,” he said. “The truth is, we tried to find new ones.”

How Coldplay’s ‘Violet Hill’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Violet Hill” didn’t perform particularly well in the United States. The tune hit No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 10 weeks. Meanwhile, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends was No. 1 for two of its 78 weeks on the Billboard 200.

The Official Charts Company says “Violet Hill” was far more prominent in Coldplay’s native United Kingdom. There, the single reached No. 8 and became a hit for a total of 16 weeks. Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends spent six weeks at No. 1 in the U.K., lasting on the chart for 86 weeks altogether.

“Violet Hill” is one of Coldplay’s gems and it wouldn’t be the same without the Fab Four’s influence.