‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 Episode 6 Preview — a Terrifying Blacklister Returns

In The Blacklist Season 10, Wujing gathers blacklisters criminals to join him in his quest for revenge against Raymond Reddington. In episode 6, a terrifying torture specialist from the past returns and attacks a member of the task force.

Laverne Cox as Dr. Laken Perillos in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 Episode 6 | David Giesbrecht/NBC

What happened in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 Episode 5?

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5 opens with the death of Judge Alice Dockery, who leaves behind only one word that could lead to her killer — Bruno. Since Judge Dockery put his father away in prison, Paul Bruno Jr. is the prime suspect in the murder. However, Raymond Reddington’s pal Herbie doubts that it’s an open and shut case.

Eventually, the task force learns that Judge Dockery had a mysterious lover named Anton Johnson. Agent Siya Malik and Donald Ressler find Anton showing a house — and drugging a woman. It turns out Anton is a full-on serial killer who murdered first his mother and then women who reminded him of her. Judge Dockery, however, was different. Anton only killed her when she discovered the truth about his murderous habits.

Meanwhile, Wujing meets with Robert Vesco and tells him everything about Red working with the Feds to take down blacklister criminals. Vesco angrily confronts Red, and he confesses to everything. Vesco then returns to Wujing, deciding to join him on his quest for retribution.

What is ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 Episode 6 about?

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 6 is titled “Dr. Laken Perillos, Pt. 2.” NBC’s official description for the episode reads, “When Dr. Laken Perillos resurfaces to join Wujing’s crusade against Red, a member of the task force is put in danger.”

Dr. Laken Perillos is a name fans of The Blacklist have heard before. The blacklister criminal first appeared in season 8, episode 10. Perillos was an employee of Neville Townsend. A torture specialist, Perillos inflicted pain on Townsend’s victims to extract information.

In season 8, Perillos tortured Dembe and Red for information. Luckily both of them made it out alive and left Perillos to be apprehended by the FBI. In season 10, Wujing is gathering up the surviving blacklisters who Red has wronged and recruits them for revenge.

Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 Episode 6 | David Giesbrecht/NBC

Perillos could be a powerful ally for her torture expertise, so Wujing likely breaks her out of prison and adds her to his growing numbers. Promo images for episode 6 show Dembe in Perillo’s custody once again, likely being tortured for information on Red.

In the previous episode, Vesco agreed to work with Wujing to take down Red. Promo images show Vesco both hugging Red and standing with Wujing, suggesting that he will work as a kind of double agent going forward.

Release date and where to watch episode 6

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 6 airs Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes are also available on the NBC streaming service Peacock or can be purchased on Amazon Prime. For fans who need to catch up, seasons 1-9 of The Blacklist are currently streaming on Netflix.

