‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 4 of the Show’s Best Recasts

The Bold and the Beautiful has recast many characters throughout the decades. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon) are a few characters with multiple portrayers. While some actors have difficulty taking over a role, it was no problem for these four stars.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Heather Tom has shined as the Katie Logan recast

Katie Logan is the youngest Logan sister, who felt inferior to sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). Nancy Sloan originated the role and played Katie on and off from 1987 to 2004. In 2007 when The Bold and the Beautiful producers decided to recast Katie, they hired Daytime Emmy winner Heather Tom.

15 years of #BoldandBeautiful memories all began with this scene. ? Today @BBheathertom celebrates her 15th anniversary with B&B! ?

Tom previously worked as Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless from 1990 to 2003. After departing the CBS soap opera, she was cast as Kelly Cramer on One Life to Live. When Tom was hired as the new Katie, it generated excitement.

While Katie was a recurring character during Sloan’s tenure, Tom made Katie a leading lady. Katie’s relationship with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), her heart transplant, and other health issues allowed Tom to showcase her acting chops. Tom has shined as Katie and added four more Daytime Emmys to her shelf.

Former ‘All My Children’ star Thorsten Kaye became the new Ridge Forrester

Ridge Forrester is a vital character in The Bold and the Beautiful. As Eric and Stephanie Forrester’s (John McCook and Susan Flannery) oldest son, and Brooke’s love interest, Ridge is center stage. Ronn Moss originated the role of everyone’s favorite fashion design playboy.

Moss epitomized Ridge’s handsomeness, strength, and arrogance. After 25 years, Moss shocked fans when he announced his departure from the soap opera. In a 2012 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Moss revealed his decision to leave was due to memory issues from a car accident. Moss’ final appearance as Ridge aired in September 2012.

The producers needed a new Ridge and began searching. They found the perfect recast in former All My Children star Thorsten Kaye. Kaye made his debut as Ridge in December 2013. Although there have been mixed reactions to his casting, Kaye’s performances have brought out a sensitive side in Ridge that fans never saw.

Jennifer Finnigan became the adult Bridget Forrester recast

As the daughter of Eric and Brooke, Bridget Forrester is a legacy character. Many child stars have portrayed the young girl, but when it came to cast an adult Bridget, the producers struck gold.

Jennifer Finnigan took over the role in July 2000 and immediately wowed the audience. Finnegan’s acting shined bright with massive storylines, including the famous Brooke and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) affair. Finnigan’s performances won her three Daytime Emmys for Younger actress.

After three years with the show, Finnigan left in January 2004. She went on to have a successful career in prime time TV with roles on Crossing Jordan and Salvation.

In December 2004, former The Young and the Restless star Ashley Jones took over as Bridget.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans have accepted Krista Allen has the new Taylor Hayes

Taylor Hayes has been a pivotal character on The Bold and the Beautiful since 1990. The world-renowned psychiatrist became Ridge’s new love interest and Brooke’s enemy. Hunter Tylo originated the role and became a fan favorite as the graceful heroine.

Tylo played Taylor on and off before her final appearance in March 2019. In December 2021, the producers approached Tylo about returning as Taylor, but she rejected the offer. With Tylo unavailable, the show recast with Krista Allen.



Taylor returns to Los Angeles, where she and Steffy share a joyous reunion.

The former Days of Our Lives actor had big shoes to fill replacing Tylo. In 2021 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Allen expressed the fans’ apprehension of Taylor being recast, but was confident in playing the character. “She is a woman of great strength, and that’s what I am prepared to bring to the role,” the actor explained.

It’s been fifteen months since Allen’s debut and most fans have welcomed her as the new Taylor. While it’s hard imagining anyone but Tylo as Taylor, Allen’s brought her own spin to the character.



