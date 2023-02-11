‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Tracey E. Bregman’s Lauren Returns to Take Sheila Down

It’s always exciting when a character returns to our favorite show, especially when said return is sure to stir up drama. Recently, the unexpected homecoming of Sheila Carter has certainly rocked the worlds of many of the characters on The Bold and the Beautiful. While Sheila claimed to have changed her ways, most people — especially the women — don’t believe that her villainous days are behind her.

The truth is, many B&B fans would like to see Sheila pay for her crimes as much as her many enemies on the show. The general consensus is that one character definitely has what it takes to stop her: Lauren Fenmore.

Lauren and Sheila’s history

Lauren Fenmore is well-known for her intense rivalry with Sheila. Although her character was initially established on B&B’s sister soap, The Young and the Restless, she first appeared in Los Angeles in 1992. She migrated fully to B&B a few years later.

Lauren and Sheila’s rivalry began when they fought over Scott Granger. Lauren was married to Scott twice and had a son with him, but Scott and Sheila had a spicy past as well. Sheila also kidnapped Lauren’s baby at one point!

Their hatred for each other grew until 2007 when Lauren shot and killed Sheila… or so we all thought. As it turns out, Sheila was alive and well. Lauren claimed the murder was committed in self-defense, which was believable, given the fact that Sheila tried to kill Lauren more than once.

Lauren recently returned for B&B’s special Halloween episode in October 2022. But what would happen if she came back to Los Angeles full-time? It probably wouldn’t be good news for Sheila.

Steffy is out for blood — will she conspire with Lauren?

Steffy has made it clear she will not be forgiving Sheila for accidentally shooting Finn. In fact, she’s absolutely livid that Sheila seems to have escaped punishment for the crime. But if she wants revenge, she may have to call in reinforcements.

Lauren is not Sheila’s only enemy, but she just might be the one to call to make her pay once and for all. After all, Sheila not only tried to kill Lauren, she tried to murder her mother as well. Lauren would be quick to point out that Sheila hadn’t changed, as she claims — especially since she just tried to kill her own daughter-in-law in a fit of rage.

When Kimberlin Brown announced that she’d be returning to the B&B and resuming the role of Sheila, she let it be known that she’d stay as long as she could. But rumors have been swirling that Sheila might once again be on her way out, and with so many remaining enemies, her exit might not be peaceful… or temporary.

Is Lauren returning full-time?

As far as we know, Lauren is still oblivious to the fact that Sheila is still alive, according to Soaps She Knows, which is pretty hard to believe, considering any of her family members (or especially Eric) could have tipped her off. Lauren’s character is enjoying her life on sister soap The Young and the Restless.

But recently, Lauren was seen rehashing her past with Sheila on a celebratory evening with her son and his new boyfriend. Lauren even bragged that she had been assured that Sheila was dead. That can only mean one thing: Lauren is about to learn that Sheila is alive and well.