The Boy From ‘The Ring’ Movies Went to College at 13 and Now Works for the Government

Child stars are a significant part of Hollywood. But sometimes, these young actors hit it big at an early age and then seem to vanish shortly after. One of example is David Dorfman from The Ring.

Horror movie fans will remember Dorfman as the creepy and iconic Aidan Keller in the horror movie The Ring. As the eerie boy who predicted people’s deaths, the young actor stood out in the movie franchise. However, many people do not know was a child prodigy who went to college at 13. Today, Dorfman is working for the government and leading a life far removed from Hollywood’s limelight.

David Dorfman from ‘The Ring’ was a prolific child actor

Did you know that David Dorfman, the creepy kid in THE RING and THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE went to college at 13, graduated UCLA with a perfect GPA, got a J.D. from Harvard, and now works at the U.S. House of Representatives? Don't let anyone tell you that horror is for dummies. pic.twitter.com/pjBIymT1of — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) December 30, 2019

Dorfman started acting at a young age, debuting in a television commercial when he was 6. He went on to appear in several movies and TV shows.

The Los Angeles native is most remembered for his role in the horror movie The Ring and its sequel, The Ring Two. In the two movies, he played Aidan Keller, a young boy who had a connection to a cursed videotape that caused the viewer’s death in seven days.

According to his IMDb profile, Dorfman has appeared in other movies and shows such as A Wrinkle in Time, Family Law, The Singing Detective, 100 Mile Rule, Bounce, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. He also starred in Zombie Roadkill alongside Thomas Haden Church.

David Dorfman went to college at 13 and now works for the government

David Dorfman | Kevin Winter/Staff

In addition to his successful acting career, Dorfman was a child prodigy. According to the YouTube channel MsMojo, he was accepted into the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) at 13, where he pursued a degree in mathematics. After graduating as valedictorian, he was admitted to Harvard Law School at 18.

Upon completing his studies, Dorfman left Hollywood behind and focused solely on his legal career. At 30, he has already amassed a vast background in his legal profession, including time spent in Hong Kong as a rising star at a large law firm.

Today, Dorfman works at the US House of Representatives, serving as Legislative Director to the Energy & Commerce Committee’s Vice Chair and Homeland Security Committee’s Cybersecurity Subcommittee Emeritus Chair.

What happened to other actors from ‘The Ring’ movies?

Before you die, you see… the ring.



Gore Verbinski's 'The Ring,' a remake of Hideo Nakata's 1998 Japanese horror film 'Ringu,' was released 20 years ago on October 18th, 2002.



Starring Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, David Dorfman, Amber Tamblyn and Brian Cox. pic.twitter.com/hCgs0XOABz — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 18, 2022

Related Child Stars Who Left Hollywood For Good

Apart from Dorfman, The Ring movies starred several actors, including Naomi Watts, Daveigh Chase, and Martin Henderson. Watts, who played the lead role of Rachel Keller in both movies, went on to star in several other movies, including King Kong, Birdman, Mulholland Drive, The Painted Veil, and The Impossible. She was also nominated for an Academy Award for her role in 21 Grams.

Henderson, who portrayed Aidan’s father, Noah Clay, also went on to star in films such as Torque, Cedar Boys, Smokin’ Aces, Bride and Prejudice, and Everest. He has also appeared in several TV shows, including Grey’s Anatomy and The Red Road.

Daveigh Chase played the creepy character of Samara Morgan in The Ring films. She is also known for her role as Lilo in the animated movie Lilo & Stitch. Since then, she has continued to work in movies and television. Some of her notable appearances include her roles in S.Darko, The Last Mimzy, and the TV series Big Love.

Dorfman has led a truly remarkable life, from a child star in Hollywood to a distinguished career in public service. And while he may not be in the public eye anymore, fans will never forget his legacy as a child actor.