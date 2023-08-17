The upcoming season of ‘The Boys’ might feature a new cast of characters for audiences to be both entertained and horrified by.

The Boys is expected to have many of its core characters return for the series’ fourth season. But how many newcomers will the series add to its roster of Supes and bad guys?

The new Supes joining ‘The Boys’ cast

Antony Star, Karl Urban, and Cameron Crovetti in ‘The Boys’ | Amazon Prime

Much of The Boys season 4 is still being kept under wraps. But a few details have come out about the series’ next chapter that have only intensified the hype. According to Variety, it was announced last year that Valorie Curry and Susan Hayward would be added to the cast. The two will be playing Supes Firecracker and Sister Sage respectfully, and according to the showrunner, they’ll fit right in with The Boys’ chaotic universe.

“These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for The Boys,” showrunner Eric Kripke once said according to Games Radar.

Both Curry and Hayward have notable film and television credits to their names. Other than The Boys, Curry may be known for her roles in The Tick and The Lost Symbol. Meanwhile, Hayward can be seen in Powers and Orange is the New Black.

Although not a new face, The Boys’ Cameron Crovetti will be promoted to series regular in season 4 as Homelander’s son Ryan. Season 3 teased a new and exciting direction they’d be taking the character in, which will be explored a bit further in the upcoming season.

Who else is joining ‘The Boys’ season 4

Apart from Curry and Hayward, Rosemarie DeWitt will be joining the season four cast as Hughie’s mom. According to Deadline, this means that Hughie’s dad, played by Simon Pegg, will also be returning to the series.

Supernatural alums Rob Benedict and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have also been recruited into The Boys franchise as undisclosed characters. UK actor Elliot Knight so far finishes rounding out the cast of newcomers in the hit Amazon Prime show.

Another fresh character who will be added to The Boys is a new version of Black Noir. The original Black Noir had been around since the show’s first season. But in the show’s near future, he will be replaced by another character entirely, except he’ll be wearing the exact same Black Noir outfit. The actor behind the hero’s mask, Nathan Mitchell, will also be portraying the substitute.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kripke revealed that he told Mitchell Black Noir was being written off the show. But he quickly alleviated Mitchell’s concerns by explaining his plans further.

“I think I literally said something like, ‘OK, so I’m gonna say something and your stomach’s gonna drop, but then I’m gonna follow it up with something and you’re gonna see that it’s okay,’” Kripke remembered.

Characters whose fates are still up in the air in ‘The Boys’ season 4

Most of The Boys familiar main cast are expected to return for season 4. But there are a couple whose returns are still uncertain, although pretty likely. Whether Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy will show his face in season 4 still remains a bit of a mystery. Although both Ackles and Kripke teased that Soldier Boy wouldn’t be left out of the next batch of episodes.

“There’s some things out there,” Ackles recently said on the Awards Radar podcast. “I’m not allowed to give anything out, but we’ll just say that Soldier Boy is not dead. Thank God.”

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Vought CEO Stan Edgar in the series, also hinted that his character might have a place in season 4.

“I find The Boys to be a very creepy, interesting, edgy, and sick show — in the best way possible. It’s genius. And… I won’t string it out any more: I think there is a great chance,” Esposito told TV Line.