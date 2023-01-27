‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Spoilers: A Fan-Favorite Eliminated Early and Replacement Enters the Game

[Spoilers ahead for The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast and eliminations.]

The Challenge: All Stars 4 has already begun filming with a cast filled with memorable OGs. One fan-favorite reportedly has already gotten eliminated, and a replacement appears to have entered the game.

Tony Raines has already been eliminated from ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’

According to a popular spoiler account, PinkRose on Vevmo, the cast for The Challenge: All Stars 4 departed for South Africa to film the new season around January 16, 2023.

It’s believed that six-time competitor Tyrie Ballard was among the first eliminated. Additionally, fan-favorite Tony Raines, who fans have wanted to return since his 2018 impressive performance in Final Reckoning alongside seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, is also reportedly an early casualty.

In honor of #NationalCheeseDay, we're throwing it back to the birth of Tony Time ? pic.twitter.com/3ysAUSTy3q — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 4, 2019

The Inferno 3 winner Janelle Casaneve, who controversially placed second the last time viewers saw her in All Stars 2, and three-time competitor Ayanna Mackins, who quit the All Stars 2 final, are said to have gotten eliminated already as well.

Extreme Challenge winner and two-time All Stars competitor Syrus Yarbough reportedly entered the game as a replacement. However, it appears as though he’s already gotten sent home.

Who is still competing in ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4?’

The reported cast still in the competition includes:

Kefla Hare – Road Rules: Down Under

1 season, 1 win

Last appeared in Real World vs. Road Rules (2nd season, 1999)

Flora Alekseyeun – The Real World: Miami

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Seasons (2002)

Adam Larson – Road Rules: The Quest

3 seasons, 1 win

Last appeared in The Gauntlet 2 (2005)

Rachel Robinson – Road Rules: Campus Crawl

7 seasons, 2 wins, 1 final

Last appeared in Battle of the Exes (2012)

Brandon Nelson – The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2

5 seasons

Last appeared in Free Agents (2014)

Jay Gotti – The Real World: Ex-Plosion

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Exes 2 (2015)

-made it to the finals but infamously quit when he couldn’t consume glasses filled with liquid fish eggs

Averey Tressler – The Real World: Portland

2 seasons

Last appeared in Rivals 3 (2016)

Pole Wrestling is a Challenge elimination classic so we're throwing it back to this epic battle between Cara Maria and Ashley K! ? pic.twitter.com/XDM2TWtgTL — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 29, 2019

Cara Maria Sorbello – Fresh Meat 2

14 seasons, 7 finals, 2 wins

Last appeared in War of the Worlds 2 (2019)

Leroy Garrett – The Real World: Las Vegas 2

12 seasons, 5 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Nicole Zanatta – The Real World: Skeletons

3 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

-medically disqualified in her past two seasons due to injuries

Kam Williams – Are You The One? 5

5 seasons, 3 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Ace Amerson – The Real World: Paris

Four seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 1 (2021)

Steve Meinke – Road Rules: The Quest

1 season

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Derek Chavez – The Real World: Cancun

3 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Jasmine Reynaud – The Real World: Cancun

5 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Ryan Kehoe – The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2

5 seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Tina Barta – Road Rules: South Pacific

5 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Brad Fiorenza – The Real World: San Diego

10 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

-finished runner-up

HECK YEAH!!! Darrell & Veronica have officially arrived ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/8yiWA2RWv9 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 3, 2022

Veronica Portillo – Road Rules: Semester at Sea

12 seasons, 1 final, 3 wins

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Laurel Stucky – Fresh Meat 2

7 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in Ride or Dies (2022)