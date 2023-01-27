‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Spoilers: A Fan-Favorite Eliminated Early and Replacement Enters the Game
[Spoilers ahead for The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast and eliminations.]
The Challenge: All Stars 4 has already begun filming with a cast filled with memorable OGs. One fan-favorite reportedly has already gotten eliminated, and a replacement appears to have entered the game.
Tony Raines has already been eliminated from ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’
According to a popular spoiler account, PinkRose on Vevmo, the cast for The Challenge: All Stars 4 departed for South Africa to film the new season around January 16, 2023.
It’s believed that six-time competitor Tyrie Ballard was among the first eliminated. Additionally, fan-favorite Tony Raines, who fans have wanted to return since his 2018 impressive performance in Final Reckoning alongside seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, is also reportedly an early casualty.
The Inferno 3 winner Janelle Casaneve, who controversially placed second the last time viewers saw her in All Stars 2, and three-time competitor Ayanna Mackins, who quit the All Stars 2 final, are said to have gotten eliminated already as well.
Extreme Challenge winner and two-time All Stars competitor Syrus Yarbough reportedly entered the game as a replacement. However, it appears as though he’s already gotten sent home.
Who is still competing in ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4?’
The reported cast still in the competition includes:
Kefla Hare – Road Rules: Down Under
1 season, 1 win
Last appeared in Real World vs. Road Rules (2nd season, 1999)
Flora Alekseyeun – The Real World: Miami
1 season
Last appeared in Battle of the Seasons (2002)
Adam Larson – Road Rules: The Quest
3 seasons, 1 win
Last appeared in The Gauntlet 2 (2005)
Rachel Robinson – Road Rules: Campus Crawl
7 seasons, 2 wins, 1 final
Last appeared in Battle of the Exes (2012)
Brandon Nelson – The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2
5 seasons
Last appeared in Free Agents (2014)
Jay Gotti – The Real World: Ex-Plosion
1 season
Last appeared in Battle of the Exes 2 (2015)
-made it to the finals but infamously quit when he couldn’t consume glasses filled with liquid fish eggs
Averey Tressler – The Real World: Portland
2 seasons
Last appeared in Rivals 3 (2016)
Cara Maria Sorbello – Fresh Meat 2
14 seasons, 7 finals, 2 wins
Last appeared in War of the Worlds 2 (2019)
Leroy Garrett – The Real World: Las Vegas 2
12 seasons, 5 finals
Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)
Nicole Zanatta – The Real World: Skeletons
3 seasons, 2 finals
Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)
-medically disqualified in her past two seasons due to injuries
Kam Williams – Are You The One? 5
5 seasons, 3 finals
Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)
Ace Amerson – The Real World: Paris
Four seasons, 1 final
Last appeared in All Stars 1 (2021)
Steve Meinke – Road Rules: The Quest
1 season
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Derek Chavez – The Real World: Cancun
3 seasons
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Jasmine Reynaud – The Real World: Cancun
5 seasons
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Ryan Kehoe – The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2
5 seasons, 1 final
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Tina Barta – Road Rules: South Pacific
5 seasons, 2 finals
Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)
Brad Fiorenza – The Real World: San Diego
10 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win
Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)
-finished runner-up
Veronica Portillo – Road Rules: Semester at Sea
12 seasons, 1 final, 3 wins
Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)
Laurel Stucky – Fresh Meat 2
7 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win
Last appeared in Ride or Dies (2022)