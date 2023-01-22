‘The Challenge’: Zach Nichols Might Be Hinting to a Return After ‘All Stars 4’

The Challenge champ Zach Nichols was a regular, but he hasn’t competed on the show since 2019’s War of the Worlds 2. However, it appears he has begun teasing a return to the franchise.

Zach Nichols might be dropping hints that he wants to return to ‘The Challenge’

In late December 2022, The Challenge champ Zach Nichols welcomed his second child with his wife, MTV alum Jenna Compono. A couple of weeks later, he began tweeting a lot about the reality TV competition show, something he hadn’t done much since last competing in 2019’s War of the Worlds 2.

After the alleged cast for spinoff All Stars 4 was leaked, Zach responded by noting he thought production cast a “tough” group of ladies. “As for the men, we finally get to set the clocks back to Tony Time,” he added, referring to reported castmate Tony Raines.

Zach is happier that Jenna got picked than she is! ? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/Km747jVyeq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 7, 2019

He also seemingly watched the most recent episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies and reacted to the eliminations. The MTV star compared veteran Aneesa Ferreira defeating former champ Amber Borzotra in the round to “a mama lion taking an injured antelope back to the den for a feast.”

Additionally, Zach threw shade at Chauncey Palmer for running in a daily challenge while holding hands with his girlfriend Amber, resulting in backlash from followers who shared their opinions of his relationship. It seems as though Zach is dipping back into The Challenge community by tweeting his thoughts about the current season and the cast before his probable return.

Zach recently welcomed his second child with Jenna Compono

After meeting during 2015’s Battle of the Exes 2, Jenna and Zach began an on-again-off-again relationship before becoming official in 2017 when he surprised her by joining the Invasion of the Champions cast.

Zach then proposed to her after her appearance in Total Madness in December 2019. The Challenge stars planned to marry in February 2020 but had to reschedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jenna and Zach almost call it quits after Amanda drops the "bomb" she'd been holding in since the Final Reckoning reunion ? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/m7evaH6leQ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 16, 2019

After having to postpone again, they decided to start their family. In February 2021, they announced they were expecting their first child together and had a private ceremony with close family members a month later. They welcomed their son in September of that year.

Nine months later, the reality TV stars announced their pregnancy with their second child, a girl, and gave birth in late December 2022. Before expanding their family, Jenna noted she wanted to raise their kids at home but believed Zach would return to The Challenge for another shot at the cash prize.

Zach has won one season of ‘The Challenge’

In 2011, Zach made his reality TV debut as part of the Real World: San Diego cast.

He then premiered on the competitive spinoff alongside a few of his teammates for Battle of the Seasons, which they won.

Jenna and Zach have moved past their fights in the bunker. ? Here is what they have to say about it now.



TONIGHT on part one of The Challenge: Total Madness Reunion at 8/7c on @mtv! #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/1Yabgezjop — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 22, 2020

The promising rookie returned for Rivals 2 and teamed up with Trey Weatherholtz, but they were disqualified by episode 5 during the elimination round for not following directions. He returned for Free Agents, where he made the finals again, this time placing third.

After early exits in Battle of the Exes 2 and Invasion of the Champions, Zach reached the finals again in Vendettas, finishing second. He has since competed in Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, and War of the Worlds 2 but hasn’t captured another win. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.