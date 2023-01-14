‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Spoilers: Cast Has Reportedly Left For Filming

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast.]

According to the Vevmo account PinkRose, who has gotten named for correctly spoiling several seasons of The Challenge, the competitors for the Paramount+ hosted spinoff All Stars have departed for South Africa to film season 4. The rumored cast allegedly includes favorites, Cara Maria Sorbello and Leroy Garrett. However, season 3 champs Wes Bergmann and Jonna Mannion reportedly didn’t return to defend their titles.

Kefla Hare – Road Rules: Down Under

1 season, 1 win

Last appeared in Real World vs. Road Rules (2nd season, 1999)

Flora Alekseyeun – The Real World: Miami

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Seasons (2002)

Adam Larson – Road Rules: The Quest

3 seasons, 1 win

Last appeared in The Gauntlet 2 (2005)

Rachel Robinson – Road Rules: Campus Crawl

7 seasons, 2 wins, 1 final

Last appeared in Battle of the Exes (2012)

Tyrie Ballard – The Real World: Denver

6 seasons

Last appeared in Rivals 2 (2013)

Brandon Nelson – The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2

5 seasons

Last appeared in Free Agents (2014)

Jay Gotti – The Real World: Ex-Plosion

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Exes 2 (2015)

-made it to the finals but infamously quit when he couldn’t consume glasses filled with liquid fish eggs

Averey Tressler – The Real World: Portland

2 seasons

Last appeared in Rivals 3 (2016)

In honor of #NationalCheeseDay, we're throwing it back to the birth of Tony Time ? pic.twitter.com/3ysAUSTy3q — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 4, 2019

Tony Raines – The Real World: Skeletons

6 seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in Final Reckoning (2018)

Cara Maria Sorbello – Fresh Meat 2

14 seasons, 7 finals, 2 wins

Last appeared in War of the Worlds 2 (2019)

Leroy Garrett – The Real World: Las Vegas 2

12 seasons, 5 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Nicole Zanatta – The Real World: Skeletons

3 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

-medically disqualified in her past two seasons due to injuries

Kam Williams – Are You The One? 5

5 seasons, 3 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Ace Amerson – The Real World: Paris

Four seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 1 (2021)

Steve Meinke – Road Rules: The Quest

1 season

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Derek Chavez – The Real World: Cancun

3 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

One thing you can't call Jasmine is a quitter. ? Catch a brand new episode of #TheChallengeAllStars2 now streaming on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/0NZrwoK4em — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 10, 2021

Jasmine Reynaud – The Real World: Cancun

5 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Ryan Kehoe – The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2

5 seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Ayanna Mackins – Road Rules: Semester at Sea

3 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

-made it to the finals but quit due to physical and mental exhaustion

Janelle Casanave – The Real World: Key West

2 seasons, 1 win

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

–finished runner-up

Tina Barta – Road Rules: South Pacific

5 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Brad Fiorenza – The Real World: San Diego

10 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

-finished runner-up

Veronica Portillo – Road Rules: Semester at Sea

12 seasons, 1 final, 3 wins

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Uh-oh. CT might have to LITERALLY carry Veronica to The Final ? Don't miss the season premiere of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, Tuesday July 10 at 9/8c! ? #TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/zxpajm4euV — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 17, 2018

Laurel Stucky – Fresh Meat 2

7 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in Ride or Dies (2022)