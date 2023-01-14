‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Spoilers: Cast Has Reportedly Left For Filming
[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast.]
According to the Vevmo account PinkRose, who has gotten named for correctly spoiling several seasons of The Challenge, the competitors for the Paramount+ hosted spinoff All Stars have departed for South Africa to film season 4. The rumored cast allegedly includes favorites, Cara Maria Sorbello and Leroy Garrett. However, season 3 champs Wes Bergmann and Jonna Mannion reportedly didn’t return to defend their titles.
Kefla Hare – Road Rules: Down Under
1 season, 1 win
Last appeared in Real World vs. Road Rules (2nd season, 1999)
Flora Alekseyeun – The Real World: Miami
1 season
Last appeared in Battle of the Seasons (2002)
Adam Larson – Road Rules: The Quest
3 seasons, 1 win
Last appeared in The Gauntlet 2 (2005)
Rachel Robinson – Road Rules: Campus Crawl
7 seasons, 2 wins, 1 final
Last appeared in Battle of the Exes (2012)
Tyrie Ballard – The Real World: Denver
6 seasons
Last appeared in Rivals 2 (2013)
Brandon Nelson – The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2
5 seasons
Last appeared in Free Agents (2014)
Jay Gotti – The Real World: Ex-Plosion
1 season
Last appeared in Battle of the Exes 2 (2015)
-made it to the finals but infamously quit when he couldn’t consume glasses filled with liquid fish eggs
Averey Tressler – The Real World: Portland
2 seasons
Last appeared in Rivals 3 (2016)
Tony Raines – The Real World: Skeletons
6 seasons, 1 final
Last appeared in Final Reckoning (2018)
Cara Maria Sorbello – Fresh Meat 2
14 seasons, 7 finals, 2 wins
Last appeared in War of the Worlds 2 (2019)
Leroy Garrett – The Real World: Las Vegas 2
12 seasons, 5 finals
Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)
Nicole Zanatta – The Real World: Skeletons
3 seasons, 2 finals
Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)
-medically disqualified in her past two seasons due to injuries
Kam Williams – Are You The One? 5
5 seasons, 3 finals
Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)
Ace Amerson – The Real World: Paris
Four seasons, 1 final
Last appeared in All Stars 1 (2021)
Steve Meinke – Road Rules: The Quest
1 season
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Derek Chavez – The Real World: Cancun
3 seasons
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Jasmine Reynaud – The Real World: Cancun
5 seasons
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Ryan Kehoe – The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2
5 seasons, 1 final
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Ayanna Mackins – Road Rules: Semester at Sea
3 seasons
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
-made it to the finals but quit due to physical and mental exhaustion
Janelle Casanave – The Real World: Key West
2 seasons, 1 win
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Tina Barta – Road Rules: South Pacific
5 seasons, 2 finals
Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)
Brad Fiorenza – The Real World: San Diego
10 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win
Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)
-finished runner-up
Veronica Portillo – Road Rules: Semester at Sea
12 seasons, 1 final, 3 wins
Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)
Laurel Stucky – Fresh Meat 2
7 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win
Last appeared in Ride or Dies (2022)