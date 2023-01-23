‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Spoilers: First Competitor Reportedly Already Eliminated
[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ cast and eliminations.]
Paramount+-based The Challenge: All Stars 4 reportedly started filming, and one contestant has already been eliminated.
Tyrie Ballard reportedly is the first person eliminated from ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’
PinkRose, a Vevmo account that has correctly spoiled several seasons of The Challenge and spinoff All Stars, the cast for All Stars 4 departed for South Africa to film around January 16, 2023.
Reportedly, veteran Tyrie Ballard was the first competitor eliminated. It’s not yet clear who sent him home. The Nebraska native made his reality TV debut on The Real World: Denver in 2007 and joined the cast of The Challenge for Inferno 3 as part of Team Bad Asses.
However, Alton Williams sent him home by episode 3. He returned for Gauntlet 3 but quit after three episodes due to a family emergency.
Tyrie was eliminated in The Island by episode 5, sent home in Rivals by episode 2, eliminated by episode 4 in Battle of the Exes, and sent home first in his final season in the flagship franchise, 2013’s Rivals 2. He currently ties the record for the most Challenges competed in without winning an elimination.
Who is still competing in ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4?’
The reported cast includes:
Kefla Hare – ‘Road Rules: Down Under‘
1 season, 1 win
Last appeared in Real World vs. Road Rules (2nd season, 1999)
Flora Alekseyeun – ‘The Real World: Miami‘
1 season
Last appeared in Battle of the Seasons (2002)
Adam Larson – ‘Road Rules: The Quest‘
3 seasons, 1 win
Last appeared in The Gauntlet 2 (2005)
Rachel Robinson – ‘Road Rules: Campus Crawl‘
7 seasons, 2 wins, 1 final
Last appeared in Battle of the Exes (2012)
Brandon Nelson – ‘The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2‘
5 seasons
Last appeared in Free Agents (2014)
Jay Gotti – ‘The Real World: Ex-Plosion‘
1 season
Last appeared in Battle of the Exes 2 (2015)
-made it to the finals but infamously quit when he couldn’t consume glasses filled with liquid fish eggs
Averey Tressler – ‘The Real World: Portland‘
2 seasons
Last appeared in Rivals 3 (2016)
Tony Raines – ‘The Real World: Skeletons‘
6 seasons, 1 final
Last appeared in Final Reckoning (2018)
Cara Maria Sorbello – ‘Fresh Meat 2‘
14 seasons, 7 finals, 2 wins
Last appeared in War of the Worlds 2 (2019)
Leroy Garrett – ‘The Real World: Las Vegas 2‘
12 seasons, 5 finals
Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)
Nicole Zanatta – ‘The Real World: Skeletons‘
3 seasons, 2 finals
Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)
-medically disqualified in her past two seasons due to injuries
Kam Williams – ‘Are You The One? 5‘
5 seasons, 3 finals
Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)
Ace Amerson – ‘The Real World: Paris‘
Four seasons, 1 final
Last appeared in All Stars 1 (2021)
Steve Meinke – ‘Road Rules: The Quest‘
1 season
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Derek Chavez – ‘The Real World: Cancun‘
3 seasons
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Jasmine Reynaud – ‘The Real World: Cancun‘
5 seasons
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Ryan Kehoe – ‘The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2‘
5 seasons, 1 final
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
Ayanna Mackins – ‘Road Rules: Semester at Sea‘
3 seasons
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
-made it to the finals but quit due to physical and mental exhaustion
Janelle Casanave – ‘The Real World: Key West‘
2 seasons, 1 win
Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)
-finished runner-up
Tina Barta – ‘Road Rules: South Pacific‘
5 seasons, 2 finals
Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)
Brad Fiorenza – ‘The Real World: San Diego‘
10 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win
Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)
-finished runner-up
Veronica Portillo – ‘Road Rules: Semester at Sea‘
12 seasons, 1 final, 3 wins
Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)
Laurel Stucky – ‘Fresh Meat 2‘
7 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win
Last appeared in Ride or Dies (2022)