‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Spoilers: First Competitor Reportedly Already Eliminated

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ cast and eliminations.]

Paramount+-based The Challenge: All Stars 4 reportedly started filming, and one contestant has already been eliminated.

Tyrie Ballard reportedly is the first person eliminated from ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’

PinkRose, a Vevmo account that has correctly spoiled several seasons of The Challenge and spinoff All Stars, the cast for All Stars 4 departed for South Africa to film around January 16, 2023.

Reportedly, veteran Tyrie Ballard was the first competitor eliminated. It’s not yet clear who sent him home. The Nebraska native made his reality TV debut on The Real World: Denver in 2007 and joined the cast of The Challenge for Inferno 3 as part of Team Bad Asses.

#TheChallengeAllStars returns to #ParamountPlus for Season 3 on May 11! Twenty-four of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest challengers will test physical and emotional boundaries to prove who is the best of the best. pic.twitter.com/0ELtSm6WVF — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

However, Alton Williams sent him home by episode 3. He returned for Gauntlet 3 but quit after three episodes due to a family emergency.

Tyrie was eliminated in The Island by episode 5, sent home in Rivals by episode 2, eliminated by episode 4 in Battle of the Exes, and sent home first in his final season in the flagship franchise, 2013’s Rivals 2. He currently ties the record for the most Challenges competed in without winning an elimination.

Who is still competing in ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4?’

The reported cast includes:

Kefla Hare – ‘Road Rules: Down Under‘

1 season, 1 win

Last appeared in Real World vs. Road Rules (2nd season, 1999)

Flora Alekseyeun – ‘The Real World: Miami‘

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Seasons (2002)

Adam Larson – ‘Road Rules: The Quest‘

3 seasons, 1 win

Last appeared in The Gauntlet 2 (2005)

Rachel Robinson – ‘Road Rules: Campus Crawl‘

7 seasons, 2 wins, 1 final

Last appeared in Battle of the Exes (2012)

Brandon Nelson – ‘The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2‘

5 seasons

Last appeared in Free Agents (2014)

Jay Gotti – ‘The Real World: Ex-Plosion‘

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Exes 2 (2015)

-made it to the finals but infamously quit when he couldn’t consume glasses filled with liquid fish eggs

Averey Tressler – ‘The Real World: Portland‘

2 seasons

Last appeared in Rivals 3 (2016)

Tony Raines – ‘The Real World: Skeletons‘

6 seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in Final Reckoning (2018)

Cara Maria Sorbello – ‘Fresh Meat 2‘

14 seasons, 7 finals, 2 wins

Last appeared in War of the Worlds 2 (2019)

If you're not gonna gas me up, the way Kam does Leroy…stay away from me! #TheChallengeVendettas pic.twitter.com/U0HzPZljsO — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 28, 2018

Leroy Garrett – ‘The Real World: Las Vegas 2‘

12 seasons, 5 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Nicole Zanatta – ‘The Real World: Skeletons‘

3 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

-medically disqualified in her past two seasons due to injuries

Kam Williams – ‘Are You The One? 5‘

5 seasons, 3 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Ace Amerson – ‘The Real World: Paris‘

Four seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 1 (2021)

Steve Meinke – ‘Road Rules: The Quest‘

1 season

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Derek Chavez – ‘The Real World: Cancun‘

3 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Jasmine Reynaud – ‘The Real World: Cancun‘

5 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Ryan Kehoe – ‘The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2‘

5 seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Ayanna Mackins – ‘Road Rules: Semester at Sea‘

3 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

-made it to the finals but quit due to physical and mental exhaustion

Janelle Casanave – ‘The Real World: Key West‘

2 seasons, 1 win

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

-finished runner-up

Sorry, angry Tina can't come to the phone right now ?, she's staying in the past! #TheChallengeAllStars2 pic.twitter.com/eiadLuVFVO — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 12, 2021

Tina Barta – ‘Road Rules: South Pacific‘

5 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Brad Fiorenza – ‘The Real World: San Diego‘

10 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

-finished runner-up

Veronica Portillo – ‘Road Rules: Semester at Sea‘

12 seasons, 1 final, 3 wins

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Laurel Stucky – ‘Fresh Meat 2‘

7 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in Ride or Dies (2022)