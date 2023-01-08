‘The Challenge’: Devin Reportedly Convinced Moriah to Burn Her Vote Against Fessy

The Challenge rookie Moriah Jadea burned her vote when Ride or Die teammate Fessy Shafaat faced elimination, ultimately resulting in him facing ally Nelson Thomas in the Zone. Following her elimination, Moriah claimed Devin Walker convinced her to burn her vote.

Moriah Jadea says Devin Walker convinced her to burn her vote against Fessy Shafaat

In The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 12, the “underdogs” finally won during a guy’s elimination day. Therefore, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Nelson Thomas, and rookie Chauncey Palmer found themselves available for nomination.

Instead of tying the vote between Nelson and Fessy, Moriah opted to burn her vote and picked Chauncey as she thought someone from her team might have to go into elimination if she tied it. After Fessy sent his ally Nelson home, he expressed annoyance with Moriah for burning her vote as he thought she should have had his back.

Fessy isn't Moriah's #1 anymore?! ?



See if this ride-or-die pair can make amends during an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/d8sRLNxmfb — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 27, 2022

Speaking with MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, she revealed Devin Walker convinced her that one of their teammates would have to compete if she tied the vote, similar to Zach Nichols and Amanda Garcia in Final Reckoning.

Additionally, Moriah pointed out that she believed Fessy would have defeated anyone on his team and didn’t think he would have risked his game to save her if things were the opposite. Even though she was upset about the situation at first, Moriah admitted she’s now proud of her decision due to how Fessy treated her afterward.

Fessy appeared on Episode 213 of the Challenge Mania podcast, detailing his past with the Orlando-based influencer. According to the four-time player, he noticed Moriah on Instagram before his reality TV debut in 2018 on Big Brother and began “liking” her pictures and sending her direct messages.

He claims she finally responded after he got verified on the social media app, and they went on a couple of dates together. However, Fessy says it didn’t work out romantically because she wanted a relationship while he wanted to remain single.

We got some really big teams! ? ? How do you think Faysal and Moriah's overall picks stack up to each other? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/GKRY55jJEb — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 9, 2022

Even so, they remained friendly and stayed in contact. Once the producers reached out to the four-time competitor with the Ride or Dies theme, he admitted he didn’t want to bring his sister on the reality TV program.

But, he thought of Moriah as he knows she frequently works out and has a “pure heart.” Throughout many episodes, Fessy has claimed that he brought Moriah to the show and insisted they’re no longer a team after the game divided them. Due to her many tweets about him and how he treated her, it appears the “ride or dies” aren’t on good terms anymore.

Devin was also accused of manipulating Nelson Thomas

Additionally, Devin has been accused of manipulating Nelson into playing his game. During episode 7, the Are You the One? star and teammate Nurys Mateo won their second daily mission, giving them the power to nominate four duos for elimination.

Devin encouraged him to target teams featuring players who have won before, including seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González, former winners Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo, and three-time champ winner Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira.

He also suggested Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra and partner Chauncey as their votes to immediately go into elimination as he didn’t trust her.

Nelson made the moves, leading many to believe that Devin manipulated him. However, Nelly T insisted they orchestrated their plan together. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.