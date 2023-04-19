‘The Challenge’ GOAT CT Tamburello Confirms He Was Called For ‘World Championship’ — This Is Why He Said No

CT Tamburello has confirmed that MTV asked him to take part in The Challenge: World Championship. The network is bringing back some big names from various franchises around the world, but fans were a bit puzzled when CT’s name was noticeably missing from the cast list.

Turns out, CT had a good reason for declining to compete. This is why The Challenge GOAT decided to opt out of World Championship and the chance to win the grand prize.

CT Tamburello | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

CT Tamburello reveals why he isn’t on ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

After CT didn’t make the official cast list for World Championship, viewers quickly tried to guess why MTV wouldn’t bring back such a huge fan favorite.

During a chat on the Challenge Mania podcast with Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski, CT revealed that he was asked to appear on this season of The Challenge. Although he usually wouldn’t turn down the opportunity, CT explained that the timing wasn’t good.

As fans are well aware, CT is currently in the middle of a messy divorce from his estranged wife, Lilianet Solares. While the two continue to work out the details of their split, CT decided to stay home and spend time with his son, six-year-old Christopher, instead of appearing in front of the cameras.

If the GOAT had appeared on ‘Ride or Dies’ he knows exactly who he would have picked as a partner

Along with his decision to stay out of World Championship, CT spilled some tea about who he would have picked as his partner if he were on Ride or Dies.

CT, who is easily one of the toughest people to compete in the series, revealed that he would have loved to have Cara Maria Sorbello as his partner in Ride or Dies. Similar to CT, Cara is a top-notch competitor who has several wins under her belt.

Despite being fan favorites on The Challenge, these two stars were notably absent from Ride or Dies. But it would have been pretty amazing for CT and Cara to team up for once.

Throughout their time on The Challenge, CT, and Cara forged a strong friendship and worked together as allies on multiple seasons. Although they have had their fair share of arguments, the two have never turned on each other.

‘The Challenge’ star CT Tamburello enjoys a small win in his messy split

World Championship aside, the divorce between CT and Lilianet appears to be progressing, as the couple has come to an agreement on several key issues that had previously caused delays.

Yahoo reports that CT and Lilianet have agreed on the financial and custody aspects of their separation. As a result, Lili will be moving out of their shared house and into a new residence, which will be partially funded by CT.

As their divorce proceedings continue, CT has already provided Lilianet with $7,200 to help her move. Additionally, he has agreed to a monthly stipend of $761 to support her going forward. Lili has also been granted access to the house to collect her personal belongings.

In terms of their custody arrangement, CT and Lilianet have worked out a timesharing agreement that has their son spending time at each house on alternating days of the week.

Fans can catch new episodes of The Challenge: World Championship every Wednesday on Paramount+.