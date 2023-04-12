‘The Challenge’: CT Tamburello Claims His Estranged Wife Lived a ‘Secret Life’ Amid Nasty Divorce

The Challenge star CT Tamburello is still wondering what went wrong with his marriage to Lilianet Solares. Amid their nasty divorce, CT recently shared his thoughts about their breakup in a video on social media.

In the shocking clip, the reality star claimed that Lilianet was living a secret life when they were together. This includes dating a stripper while their marriage was on the verge of falling apart.

CT Tamburello | Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

‘The Challenge’ GOAT CT Tamburello opens up about his messy divorce

CT and Lilianet decided to end their marriage back in November. While the two are still trying to work out the details of their split, The Challenge star isn’t afraid to share his thoughts on the drama.

In a clip shared on Reddit, CT spoke candidly about his failed relationship with Lilianet. The reality star expressed his bewilderment at the demise of the relationship, stating that he still does not understand what went wrong.

He also dropped the bombshell that Lilianet had a “secret life” while they were married. This has led to more questions for Tamburello, who is still picking up the pieces.

“I have so many unresolved issues, so many unanswered questions,” he admitted. “

CT went on to reveal that Lilianet was in a relationship with a stripper when they were still living together. He then bashed his estranged wife for telling him that he needs to be a better father to their young son.

“Look, Lili, I don’t need you to tell me to be a better parent,’ he stated. “I know I’m the best f***ing parent, and my whole life revolves around [Christopher Jr.].”

‘The Challenge’ star reveals what he wants to happen after his divorce is over

In addition to revealing the details about his messy divorce, CT also told fans about his future plans. Apart from potentially appearing on more seasons of The Challenge, CT is all about his fatherly duties.

In the video, CT revealed that his dream is to become a “stay-at-home dad” to his son, Christopher Jr. He also stated that he doesn’t mind going a little gray, as long as he gets to spend time with his boy.

Considering the nature of his nasty split, the reality star also admitted that the divorce has taken a toll on his body. In fact, CT has lost a whopping 65 pounds over the past few months.

“I don’t know what the f*** happened,” Tamburello stated. “I lost 65 f***ing pounds!”

CT and Lilianet tied the knot back in 2018. The pair was together for four years before they decided to part ways. They share a 6-year-old son, Christopher.

Inside CT Tambureallo’s nasty split from Lilianet Solares

CT made headlines in November of last year when reports surfaced that he had filed for divorce from his wife of four years. Court records revealed that The Challenge star initiated the divorce proceedings in Florida, which has a no-fault divorce law.

Although CT did not provide a specific reason for the split, he cited the union as being “irretrievably broken.” Interestingly, despite filing for divorce, the estranged couple remained in the same house, as no date of separation was listed in the court documents.

This was also not the first time the two experienced marital woes. They briefly separated prior to his appearance on The Challenge: Double Agents in 2020.

They were last spotted in public together in June of last year at the MTV Unscripted Awards. Thanks to Tamburello’s latest video, we now know a little more about what went down behind the scenes.