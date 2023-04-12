‘The Challenge’ Star Danny McCray Reveals Exactly Who Told Him He Doesn’t Want to Run a ‘World Championship’ Final Against Jordan — His Ex Tori!

Fans of The Challenge were left on the edge of their seats after a dramatic episode that saw star Danny McCray receive some valuable advice about who to avoid in the World Championship final.

In a surprise turn of events, Danny revealed that Tori Deal was the one who gave him this sage guidance – warning him to stay clear of running a final against her ex Jordan Wiseley. Here’s a closer look at the backstory behind Danny’s revelation and just what this could mean for the upcoming final.

Danny McCray wants to put Jordan Wisely up for elimination on ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

During episode 5 of The Challenge: World Championship, competitors struggled to select two elimination teams to go against daily challenge losers, Zara Zoffany and Wes Bergmann.

Johnny Bananas sees an opportunity to take out a strong team and tries to persuade his co-stars to target Grant and Jonna or Yes and Emily in the elimination. However, Danny, who has his own agenda, wants Jordan and Kaz to be voted in. He believes that by burning a Team Australia pair like Grant and Jonna, would force Darrell and Kiki to automatically vote in Jordan and Kaz.

Vets- “let’s just keep saying the same names”

Me- “Kellyanne and Tristan… Jodi and Benja”

Vets-“????”

Me-“?????‍♂️” — Danny D McCray (@dannydmac44) March 30, 2023

As the vote is deadlocked between Jordan/Kaz and Yes/Emily, Tori and Danny hold the deciding votes. Tori pleads with Danny to save Jordan, her ex-fiancé, but Danny surprises everyone by burning both votes and casting them for Jodi/Benja and KellyAnne/Tristan. This unexpected move results in a stalemate, leaving Tori furious and chaos erupting among the competitors.

Surprise, surprise, when TJ Lavin implements the “stalemate rule” Darrell and Kiki don’t choose Jordan and Kaz, instead they chose Ben Driebergen and Kaycee Clark.

While Danny’s move may seem unexpected, he later revealed that his decision may have been based on some advice Tori had previously told him.

‘The Challenge’ star Danny McCray reveals exactly who told him to avoid Jordan Wisely in the final

Following the shocking episode, Danny took to Twitter to share his thoughts. In a series of intriguing tweets, he revealed that his teammate, Tori, had cautioned him about the dangers of going up against her ex-fiancé in the final.

Who do you think told me that we shouldn’t run the final against Jordan? #TheChallengeWorldChampionship — Danny D McCray (@dannydmac44) March 30, 2023

“Who do you think told me that we shouldn’t run the final against Jordan?” Danny wrote on Twitter.

Although he didn’t name any names, it was clear that he was referring to his teammate. And when a fan asked him outright who he was talking about, he didn’t hesitate to reply to a comment that featured Tori’s name.

Kiki McCray bashes Tori Deal on social media

The world of reality TV is full of surprises, and the latest drama surrounding The Challenge: World Championship is no exception. Rumor has it that Danny chose Tori as his teammate for the show because she is a favorite of his wife Kiki McCray.

Despite her feelings about Tori, Kiki recently shaded her husband’s teammate on Twitter. Following a recent episode, Kiki seemingly bashed Tori on Twitter by suggesting she might be on the show for the wrong reasons.

Ppl need to learn how to compartmentalize “real life” from game play esp when you’re partnered with someone who is there for the actual competition & not to just grow their only fans. ? #TheChallengeWorldChampionship — Kiki McCray (@kikimccrayway) March 23, 2023

“Ppl need to learn how to compartmentalize “real life” from game play esp when you’re partnered with someone who is there for the actual competition & not to just grow their only fans,” Kiki shared.

Kiki went on to back up her husband and called on the show’s producers to introduce a new rule requiring contestants to partner with anyone they have previously hooked up with.

She also had some choice words for anyone who gets in the way of the real players who have come to compete. All in all, it was a bold move that has left fans wondering what other surprises are in store.

Fans can catch all the drama when new episodes of The Challenge: World Championship drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.