‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Reunion: Tori Deal’s ‘Baggage’ With Jordan Wiseley ‘Exceeds Everything’

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 reunion part 2 is here, and fans already witnessed Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley verbally duke it out in part 1. The exes talked about their broken alliance during the season, and they’ll likely bring up more about where they stand now. Recently, Tori said her “baggage” with Jordan “exceeds everything” between them.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 reunion showed the ex-fiancés verbally fighting

Tori Deal from ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 | John Lamparski/WireImage

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley have a long history. The two met and got engaged on The Challenge, and it seemed like they would stay together as partners for life. Unfortunately, their engagement didn’t last. Jordan and Tori competed for the first time in the same season post-breakup in The Challenge Season 38.

Tori and Jordan decided to try to work together during the season, as Jordan was paired with Tori’s best friend, Aneesa Ferreira. But the exes had their difficulties. Tori wasn’t happy with Jordan flirting with Nurys Mateo. Additionally, Jordan broke a promise to Tori regarding an elimination and called her a “terrorist.”

Jordan and Tori’s conversation about the “terrorist” comment took a tense turn during The Challenge Season 38 reunion. After yelling at each other, Jordan explained that he still hoped to maintain a friendship with Tori outside of the show.

“I respect and hold my relationship outside of the game above the f***ing game,” Jordan told Tori. “And you did not in that moment. I was hurt. I made a decision out of spite and I regret it.”

Tori Deal said her ‘baggage’ with Jordan Wiseley ‘exceeds everything’

"You can't say trust Imma hold up the deal and then not hold it up?!" ?‍♀️

Tori and Jordan are rehashing their BIGGEST fight of the season during Part 1️⃣ of #TheChallenge38 reunion tonight at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/yvKxMTNyGu — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 22, 2023

Tori Deal spoke on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast about her altercation with Jordan Wiseley during The Challenge Season 38 reunion. And it appears her past with Jordan leads to many heavy conversations.

“I try to be really level-headed when I talk to anybody in any conversation in this game,” Tori said. “I try, I try — keyword, ‘try.’ But with Jordan, we have so much history and so many little moments where he was trying to be right over me and in something, whether it was driving to the supermarket. The baggage in our relationship exceeds everything. So, in those moments when I have the opportunity to be like, ‘Ha, motherf***er!’ I’m gonna do it. Because that fire still burns in my body.”

Aneesa Ferreira had a different relationship with Jordan throughout The Challenge: Ride or Dies. After Tori explained her fiery response to Jordan during the reunion, Aneesa explained that she “crumbled” from Jordan’s treatment of her throughout the season.

Are Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal friends?

So, where do Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal stand now? The two exes appear friendly and in a better place than ever before.

“We are probably the best that we’ve ever been,” Tori told Us Weekly. “Not ever been, obviously, because we were about to get married. But now we can definitely have, like, a nice relationship that doesn’t feel toxic.”

Tori and Jordan will join The Challenge: World Championship next. It’s unclear whether they’ll attempt to work together once more or stay far away.

The Challenge Season 38 reunion airs Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.