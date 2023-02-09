‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Final: Tori and Devin Cheated Early On, According to Johnny ‘Bananas’

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 final is well underway, and the remaining teams will duke it out to the end. Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley are the three remaining teams. According to Johnny, Tori and Devin cheated early on in the final. Here’s what he said went down.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 final spoilers ahead.]

Tori Deal from ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 | John Lamparski/WireImage

Tori Deal and Devin Walker got to the bolas before other teams in ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 final

The beginning of The Challenge Season 38 final showed the disastrous end of the road for Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutiérrez. While the team was disqualified after Olivia was struck in the head with a golf ball, the other three teams continued. Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley will now duke it out for the rest of the final.

The first checkpoint in the final involved each team landing 10 bolas. For every two bolas a team landed, that team could choose to sabotage another team by making that chosen team drink a disgusting smoothie. Tori and Devin got to their station first, and they sabotaged Johnny and Nany. Johnny and Nany then sabotaged Olivia and Horacio. The sabotaging continued with Aneesa and Jordan getting away relatively unscathed.

Tori and Devin complete the challenge first. Tori also requests that Devin drank the fish smoothies, as she’s vegan.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio said Tori Deal and Devin Walker cheated

Swim into a suspicious swamp for a million dollars? No problem ?‍♂️ The final continues tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/x6Ao7ukh57 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 7, 2023

According to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Tori Deal and Devin Walker cheated during the bolas challenge in The Challenge Season 38 final. Johnny claimed Tori and Devin were taking smoothies given to them and using those to sabotage other team members.

“Tori and Devin, the reason that they were in the position they were in, is because they didn’t follow the rules with the drinking on the bolas,” Johnny said on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast. “If I put a cup on you, that was your cup to drink. You could only put your cup on other people. You weren’t allowed to take the cup that I put on you and put that on someone else. And that’s what they did. They were taking everyone’s cups and putting them, so all that they had at the end was their own. … They should’ve had to come back and do it, but whatever. Water under the bridge.”

Johnny then took a stab at Tori’s chosen diet. “Tori’s a vegan and I’m like, c’mon,” he added. “Vegans ruin everything.”

Who wins ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Tori Deal and Devin Walker win. Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio come in second place, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley come in third.

It’s unclear whether Jordan and Aneesa make it all the way to the end. Spoilers suggest there’s a chance that the duo must compete in another challenge against Johnny and Nany to continue, and Johnny and Nany win. Additional spoilers note the ending all comes down to a puzzle, which Tori and Devin dominate.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

