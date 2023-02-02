‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Final Comes ‘Down to a Puzzle’ Between 2 Teams

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies is almost over, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the final. The four remaining teams will undergo one of the most brutal finals in challenge history. And according to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, the final ends with a puzzle. Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding the final and winners.]

Nany González and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio | MTV

The final 4 teams in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ will compete in a 100-hour final

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicated early on that the last remaining teams would have to compete in a seriously brutal final. And clips from MTV verify that the final will take the teams 100 hours to complete.

“All season long, you’ve been riding with your best friend,” host T.J. Lavin says in a clip to the final four teams. “The reason you got this far is because of your ride or die. And now, it’s time to see really how close you are. This final will be the hardest, longest test of your friendship. This is going to be a 100-hour final.”

The competitors laughed nervously at the idea of a final lasting this long.

“What are we going to be doing for 100 hours?” Jordan Wiseley exclaimed to the camera.

The clip included small glimpses into some of the tasks. The competitors will be pushing cars, running through fields at night, hanging from helicopters, and wading through water. There’s also an injury that takes place. “Blood is gushing everywhere,” Horacio Gutiérrez states in a voiceover.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: The final ends with a puzzle

These ride or dies are about to face the ULTIMATE (and ?-hour long) TEST. ?



The final starts tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! ? #TheChallenge38

Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser, Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley make up the final four teams. According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, the final comes “down to a puzzle.”

“It was nearly 5 days and it came down to a puzzle,” spoiler guru PinkRose posted on Vevmo.

The final two teams to compete in the puzzle are Tori and Devin against Johnny and Nany. Unfortunately for Johnny and Nany, they lose to Tori and Devin. Devin is notoriously good at puzzles in The Challenge, so it makes sense for the team to win.

Devin Walker and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio had a long-standing rivalry

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio will likely have some feelings about Devin Walker winning a puzzle against him. The two cast members had a long-standing rivalry. While they seem to have squashed their beef over time, they still aren’t friends — and Johnny probably won’t take the loss lightly.

According to Heavy, Johnny and Devin’s beef seemed to start in The Challenge: Rivals III. Their rivalry grew after Devin defeated Johnny in Vendettas, and it reached its worst in Final Reckoning. Thankfully, Devin and Johnny are on better terms now. And Devin wants to put it all behind him.

“I got caught up a little bit in this whole rivalry when it never really needed to go that route, and I’m typically smarter than that,” he said on the Challenge Mania podcast. “And I’m a little disappointed in myself because I let it get to the extent that it got to.”

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

