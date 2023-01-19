‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Every Twist, Explained

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies is heating up. The competitors weren’t prepared for the twist that took their ride-or-die away from them, nor were they ready for the second twist that T.J. Lavin had planned. The Challenge Season 38 spoilers note fans get to watch the second twist play out in episode 15. Here’s everything to know about both twists.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding eliminations and twists.]

T.J. Lavin introduced a twist that divided the ‘ride or die’ pairings

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira | MTV

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted early on noted this season contained multiple twists. While the competitors thought they’d get to play the game alongside their best friend, romantic partner, or family member throughout the game, T.J. Lavin threw a wrench into everyone’s gameplay. He announced that the competitors would form two new teams, and each ride-or-die pairing would head to the opposite team.

Faysal Shafaat and Moriah Jadea won the daily challenge, so they got to determine the new teams. Faysal chose Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Tori Deal, Nelson Thomas, Aneesa Ferreira, Kaycee Clark, Chauncey Palmer, and Olivia Kayser. Moriah chose Jordan Wiseley, Nany González, Devin Walker, Amber Borzotra, Horacio Gutierrez, Kenny Clark, and Nurys Mateo. The teams competed against each other during the daily challenges. The losing team would elect two cast members within that team to duke it out in the elimination.

This twist came with one caveat, though. When one person was eliminated, they still had a chance at getting back in the game if their original ride-or-die remained. If both ride-or-dies were eliminated, the team was eliminated.

The new twist pits the 3 teams with 1 eliminated player against each other

Raise your hand if you can KNOT wait to see how this elimination plays out. ?‍♂️?#TheChallenge38 is all-new tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/FFG1mzOTPu — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 17, 2023

While T.J. Lavin divided the ride-or-dies midway through the season, he couldn’t keep the original teammates apart forever. The Challenge Season 38 spoilers noted the teams would reunite after several eliminations happened. Lavin announced the twist was about to end in episode 14.

In episode 14, the ride-or-dies who made it through the twist unscathed got back together. But Faysal Shafaat, Aneesa Ferreira, and Kaycee Clark were left without their teammates. Lavin explained that for one of those three teams to get back into the game, they’d have to compete in a redemption challenge. The show then brought Moriah Jadea, Jordan Wiseley, and Kenny Clark back to compete in the redemption alongside their partners.

Episode 14 showed Moriah and Faysal winning the initial challenge against Jordan and Aneesa and Kenny and Kaycee. In episode 15, Kenny and Kaycee compete against Jordan and Aneesa to see who’s eliminated.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Which team makes it through the twist and to the finale?

Who wins the final round of the redemption challenge in episode 15? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira win against Kaycee and Kenny Clark, sending the siblings home.

Is this the final twist in the season? Some rumors suggest another twist in the finale that fans have seen before. The twist could potentially have each competitor tallying an individual score in the finale. The individual with the higher score within the ride-or-die teams determines whether they take all the money or split it with their partner.

We’ll have to wait and see if this well-known twist returns in season 38.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.