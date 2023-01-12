‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated in Episode 14? Fans Think It’s Between 2 Players

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies brings veteran and rookie cast members to compete alongside the person they trust most. Unfortunately, the competitors were divided from their ride-or-die thanks to host T.J. Lavin’s midseason twist. So, who will get thrown into elimination and sent home in episode 14? According to fans, here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers for the episode.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding who’s eliminated in episode 14.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast | MTV

A new clip shows Tori Deal paranoid about Jordan Wiseley

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley’s relationship has been the center of attention in The Challenge: Ride or Dies. The competitors met on the show and got engaged years prior, but they broke off their engagement in 2020. Tori and Jordan hadn’t competed against each other since their breakup. The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicated the game would get messy between them.

A new clip for episode 14 shows Tori speaking to her best friend and Jordan’s ride-or-die partner, Aneesa Ferreira. Tori mentions she’s worried Jordan may try and vote her into elimination if given a future opportunity.

“If the other team won and they had power, do you think Jordan would say my name?” Tori asked Aneesa.

Aneesa said she absolutely doesn’t think Jordan would stab Tori in the back. But Tori’s still unsure. “Playing with Jordan and playing with Aneesa has been really interesting to navigate because they’re ride or dies, she’s my best friend, he’s my ex-fiancé. The communication between him and I isn’t great, so sometimes I do have to go to Aneesa and kind of get that confirmation from her.”

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who’s eliminated in episode 14?

Aneesa's caught in the crossfire ? during tomorrow's episode of #TheChalelnge38! Don't miss it at 8/7c on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/ebbhYZkBPz — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 10, 2023

So, who’s eliminated in The Challenge Season 38 Episode 14? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, fans suspect either Jordan Wiseley or Horacio Gutiérrez loses the elimination challenge.

According to Reddit, Faysal Shafaat’s team wins the daily elimination. Faysal has Johnny “Bananas,” Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira, Kaycee Clark, Chauncey Palmer, and Olivia Kayser on his team. This puts the men on the other team in danger. The men include Jordan, Horacio, and Devin Walker. Given this information, fans believe it’s certain that Jordan and Horacio go head-to-head in the elimination.

As for who loses, it’s Jordan, leaving his ride-or-die Aneesa Ferreira to keep them both in the game. Spoiler guru PinkRose said Aneesa and Jordan eventually eliminate Kaycee and Kenny Clark. It would make sense for them to go against each other in an elimination during a redemption round to get back in the game, as both teams have one team member eliminated.

Who wins ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

Two words to describe this week's challenge? NERVE-WRACKING ? Catch a new episode of #TheChallenge38 tonight at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/Ke0vBMGOWd — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 11, 2023

Jordan Wiseley and Horacio Gutiérrez are incredible competitors. However, neither of them wins the grand prize.

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers on Reddit, Tori Deal and Devin Walker walk away with first place. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González reportedly come in second place, and Jordan and Aneesa Ferreira come in third.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

