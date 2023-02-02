‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Olivia Kaiser Shows Scarring From Final

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 showed the end of the road for Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutiérrez. The rookie team was the team to beat in the final before Olivia was taken out by a freak accident involving a slingshot and a golf ball. After the first episode of the final aired, Olivia showed her scarring on Instagram.

Did Olivia Kaiser break her nose on ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

Olivia Kaiser faced one of the most brutal injuries in the history of MTV. The rookie competitor was first injured in The Challenge Season 38 final from a carabiner. Her finger was sliced open after the carabiner caught her finger, causing nerve exposure. “The nerve was coming out and hanging — a little, white nerve,” she told Variety. “I thought I broke it because it hit my bone.”

Olivia continued competing after this injury, but the injury impacted her ability to perform in the slingshot challenge. She put a golf ball in a slingshot and attempted to aim it at a target — but it backfired. Her slingshot twisted, causing the golf ball to sling back into her face. She fractured her face in several places. Given her description of the even to Variety, it seems she also broke her nose.

“I thought my teeth were knocked out because the impact was so hard,” she said. “It felt like my nose was literally off my face, crooked. I remember popping my nose back a bit into place because it felt it off so I kind of crunched it back. I licked my teeth to make sure they were all there and had an instant migraine.”

Olivia Kaiser showed she has scarring from her injury

Fans watching The Challenge Season 38 final were shocked by Olivia Kaiser’s extensive injuries. The golf ball incident could’ve been fatal if it struck one of her eyes. And Olivia now has scarring from the ordeal.

“You guys have been asking for a long time, like, ‘What happened to your face? Where’s the scar from?’ That is where the scar’s from, OK?” she told her fans on her Instagram Stories.

Olivia then posted a link to an aesthetician who helped her with her scar reduction. Shelby from Quantum Wellness Medical in Arizona posted multiple photos of Olivia’s scarring to her Instagram Stories. The first photo shows where Olivia was hit with the golf ball, and the third photo shows the progress made thus far to reduce the scarring. The once-raised scar looks much improved since the accident.

“Morpheus8 + Co2 Resurfacing for scar reduction,” the aesthetician wrote.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 final continues with the 3 remaining teams

Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutiérrez can no longer compete in The Challenge Season 38 final. But Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley are still in the running for the big money.

A clip for the rest of the final shows the remaining competitors wading through a swamp. Aneesa and Jordan are fighting during a puzzle challenge, and Nany is stuffing her face with spaghetti during yet another eating challenge. The Challenge Season 38 spoilers note the game ends with a puzzle between two teams.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

