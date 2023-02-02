‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: 1 Team Is Eliminated During the Final

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies final is here, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store. Four teams are heading into the grueling 100-hour final, and they’ll have to face physical and mental challenges throughout. Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers regarding who’s eliminated in the final.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding the final.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 final took competitors 100 hours to complete

Fans keeping up with The Challenge Season 38 spoilers knew the final was no joke. While the MTV series is known for putting competitors through grueling finales to attain the money at the end, the Ride or Dies finale might be the most difficult yet.

“Alright, so I told you, be ready anytime, anywhere,” T.J. Lavin tells Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser, Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley. “All season long, you’ve been riding with your best friend. The reason you got this far is because of your ride-or-die. And now, it’s time to see really how close you are. This final will be the hardest, longest test of your friendship.

Lavin then tells the final competitors that the final lasts 100 hours.

“What do we do for … days?” Aneesa asks the camera.

Horacio then says he feels excited about the 100 hours of “pain, torture, sleep deprivation, and hunger.”

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira are eliminated

The Challenge Season 38 final has four strong teams going head to head. But the teams won’t all make it to the very end. According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, two teams go head to head in an elimination early on in the final. Fans believe Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio compete against Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira. Nany and Johnny come out on top, sending Jordan and Aneesa home.

Fans also suspect that Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser get disqualified after Olivia has an accident involving a golf ball.

“The episode descriptions specify that there’s an elimination in the final (presumably Jordan/Aneesa lose it assuming Olivia/Horacio get DQ’d post golf ball),” a fan stated.

These are the final 2 teams

Considering The Challenge Season 38 spoilers regarding the final, the last two teams to go head to head for the money are Tori Deal and Devin Walker and Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Spoilers note Tori and Devin come out on top, putting Nany and Johnny in second place.

Johnny has already won seven seasons of the show, so many fans will be excited to see Tori and Devin take first place. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how many competitors likely weren’t happy to see him this season.

“I think a lot of people are not happy with the amount of success that I’ve had on the show and The Challenge breeds jealousy and envy,” he said. “Listen, I’d be the same way if it were somebody else. If there was a guy who won seven times coming into this season, I probably wouldn’t want that person there either, because it’s like, ‘Spread the love a little bit, dude.'”

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

