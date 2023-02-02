‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Final Likely Ends With Another Twist

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 final is here, and fans get to see the four remaining teams battle it out for the grand prize. The Challenge: Ride or Dies has already contained several unexpected twists, and fans may want to anticipate one final twist before the winning team gets their check.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding the final.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 final will take competitors 100 hours to complete

The Challenge Season 38 final may be the most grueling yet. Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser, Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley will go head to head to fight for the grand prize. And host T.J. Lavin already warned the final will take the competitors 100 hours to complete.

“All season long, you’ve been riding with your best friend,” Lavin tells the remaining teams in a clip from the first day of the final. “The reason you got this far is because of your ride or die. And now, it’s time to see really how close you are. This final will be the hardest, longest test of your friendship.”

The clip then shows footage of the competitors hanging off helicopters, wading through knee-deep water, and running through high grass at night.

“Like, what do we do for … days?” Aneesa asks the camera.

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ may add the same twist in the final as seen on ‘The Challenge: Rivals III’

The Challenge: Ride or Dies twists have been numerous since the beginning. Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley entered the competition late, as did Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González. Then, midway through the season, the original ride-or-die pairings split into separate teams. Now, heading into The Challenge Season 38 final, the original pairs are back together.

There could be one final twist, though. Early spoilers suggested the infamous twist from The Challenge: Rivals III could return. Competitors in Rivals III competed in pairs. But the individuals within each pair accrued points throughout the final. The individual with the most points at the end of the final decided whether to take all the money and run or split it with their partner.

Johnny infamously took all the money from Sarah Rice. He and Sarah had a good relationship as partners throughout Rivals III, but they couldn’t salvage it enough for Johnny to want to split the money with her. Sarah left empty-handed and never returned.

It’s unclear whether The Challenge: Ride or Dies will follow the same final format as The Challenge: Rivals III, but we wouldn’t be surprised.

Fans suspect there could be a different twist involving eliminated players in the final

The Challenge Season 38 final could involve a twist similar to what fans saw in The Challenge: Rivals III. But there might also be a twist that fans haven’t seen yet.

A fan on Reddit noticed a clip from the final shows Jordan Wiseley pushing a tire with Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox’s names on it. “Did anyone notice that the tire Jordan had in the preview for the final had ‘Laurel & Jakk’ listed on the name?” the fan noted.

This could potentially mean that the competitors in the final may have to face their previously eliminated friends or foes. We’ll have to wait and see.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

